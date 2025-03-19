Jules Koundé finds himself torn between his loyalty to Barcelona and his commitment to the France national team

Koundé expresses hope that a Barcelona player could win the Ballon d'Or as he snubs France marksman Kylian Mbappe

The Barcelona defender is in the France team to face Croatia in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals

French defender Jules Koundé of FC Barcelona has given a candid response when asked about his favorite player to win the prestigious 2025 Ballon d'Or.

Known for his versatility and strong defensive presence, Koundé has the unique privilege of playing alongside some of the most talented footballers both at the club level with Barcelona and internationally with the France national team.

The Barcelona right-back this season is currently with the France national team preparing for the UEFA Nations League last eight game against Croatia. His answer to the question raised an interesting debate, as he balanced his loyalty to both his club and country.

The Dilemma: Barcelona vs France

In his response, Koundé found himself in a tricky position. On one hand, he is deeply embedded in the Barcelona setup, training and playing with some of the most skilled and high-profile players in world football, including the likes of Raphinha and the emerging talent of Lamine Yamal.

On the other hand, Koundé also represents France, where he shares the pitch with global superstars like Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé. His predicament is clear: should he favor a teammate from his club or national team when it comes to the Ballon d'Or?

"You put me in a difficult position between teammates in Barcelona and national team of France. I play for Barcelona, so it would be a good thing if a Barcelona player came to win it. That would mean we had a good season." he said.

It’s a statement that reflects Koundé’s club loyalty and his desire for success at Barcelona, but he does not ignore the equally impressive talents of his French teammates.

Barcelona's stars for Ballon d'Or

Koundé’s loyalty to Barcelona is understandable, as success with his club would be a defining moment in his career. Raphinha, whose attacking prowess has been on full display, and Lamine Yamal, who has shown exceptional promise, are just some of the individuals capable of making a Ballon d'Or run.

If any of these players were to claim the prestigious honor in 2025, it would be a testament to Barcelona's resurgence and a solid confirmation of Koundé's belief that team success often leads to individual recognition.

The France factor: Mbappé and Dembélé’s claims

When it comes to the French national team, the ex-Sevilla man is also surrounded by extraordinary talent. Kylian Mbappé, producer of lots of big UEFA CL moments, who is arguably one of the best players in the world today, has already made a mark on international football with his performances in the World Cup and European competitions. With his blistering pace and goal-scoring ability, Mbappé is one of the front-runners for the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

Ousmane Dembélé of PSG, another of Koundé’s France teammates, also has the skill set to make a claim for the Ballon d'Or. Dembélé, who recently made a high-profile move to Paris Saint-Germain, has the potential to shine on the international stage, particularly as a prominent figure in France’s attack.

For Koundé, seeing one of his French compatriots lift the Ballon d'Or would also be a proud moment, as it would reflect the strength and depth of France’s national team.

