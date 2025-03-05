Thomas Partey's first-half penalty conceded was the only incident that blemished Arsenal's massive win at PSV Eindhoven

Arsenal were without mercy against the Dutch side as they chase their first ever UEFA Champions League silverware

The Ghana international midfielder is expected to form part of the Black Stars team for this month's FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Arsenal’s commanding 7-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg was a night to remember for the Gunners, but it wasn’t without its blemishes.

In a dominant display of attacking prowess, Mikel Arteta’s men put the Dutch side to the sword with a ruthless performance in both halves. However, the huge win was marred an untimely error from Thomas Partey, whose penalty concession in the 42nd minute allowed PSV to pull one back and reduce the score to 3-1 to close the first period.

Partey's penalty mistake vs PSV Eindhoven

Though the penalty did little to hinder Arsenal's overall momentum, it was a reminder of the occasional lapses in concentration that even the best players can experience, especially in the prestigious UEFA Champions League. The Ghanaian midfielder, who has been a key part of Arteta’s midfield, found himself at the center of controversy when he hauled down PSV’s skipper Luuk de Jong inside the penalty box. The referee wasted no time in pointing to the spot, and Noa Lang converted with confidence, giving the Dutch side a brief moment of hope.

Watch the video of Thomas Partey's conceded penalty below.

Rare UCL error from Thomas Partey

The Ghana international, expected to be part of the Black Stars team to take on Chad and Madagascar in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers later this month, has been one of Arsenal’s most consistent performers this season, anchoring the midfield with his composure, range of passing, and defensive work rate.

His mistake in the first half, though, stood in sharp contrast to his usual reliable self. The challenge on the ex-Barcelona striker appeared unnecessary, and in many ways, it handed PSV an opportunity to get back into the game.

While Partey’s slip-up led to a yellow card and a penalty for PSV, it didn’t significantly derail Arsenal's charge in the match. The Gunners' response after the goal was nothing short of clinical, and they immediately resumed their attacking play.

It is worth noting that Partey’s leadership in the middle of the park has often been a defining factor for Arsenal’s success this season, and his mistake should not overshadow his overall contribution. The 29-year-old midfielder is known for his ability to break up opposition attacks and initiate offensive moves, attributes that have been integral to Arsenal's rise to prominence in both domestic and European competitions.

Arsenal ruthless against PSV Eindhoven

Despite the hiccup with Partey’s penalty foul, the match was an emphatic demonstration of the quality of the Arsenal midfielder who is one of the eight certainties to be part of Otto Addo's Ghana squad for the World Cup 2026 qualifiers this month.

With goals from the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and the ever-dangerous Eddie Nketiah, the Gunners delivered a statement victory that puts them in an incredibly strong position ahead of the second leg at the Emirates Stadium.

Schaefer's warns Thomas Partey and co

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Winfried Schaefer's clear message to Black Stars' top footballers including Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, and Jordan Ayew as the Ghana technical advisor preaches unity ahead of this month's games.

