Jamie Carragher believes there is one club capable of stopping Real Madrid from winning the 2024/25 Champions League

Real Madrid are always among the favourites to win the Champions League, given their rich history and dominance in the competition

No matter their form in domestic leagues, they consistently transform into a different beast on European nights

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher has identified the one club capable of stopping Real Madrid from lifting the UEFA Champions League this season.

As the knockout stage of Europe's elite competition got underway, Real Madrid secured a 2-1 victory over rivals Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their round of 16 tie.

Jamie Carragher believes there is one club capable of stopping Real Madrid from winning the 2024/25 Champions League

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Arsenal stole the spotlight with a stunning 7-1 thrashing of PSV Eindhoven.

Following the night's action, Carragher, alongside Micah Richards and Peter Schmeichel, revealed their Champions League predictions live on CBS Sports.

The former defender backed Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Inter Milan to reach the semi-finals.

He then predicted that Madrid would overcome Liverpool, while Barcelona would edge past Inter to set up a mouth-watering El Clásico final.

Despite Barcelona's strong record against Madrid this season, Carragher ultimately backed Carlo Ancelotti’s men to triumph, saying:

“A Clasico final! Even though Barcelona have got the better of Real Madrid a lot this season, I am going to go for the winners—Real Madrid.”

Madrid boss Ancelotti, reflecting on their win over Atletico, admitted his team had struggled in the first half but praised their resilience.

"We had control of the game, we pushed hard, and the team stayed compact throughout," he said.

Real Madrid will now turn their focus back to La Liga as they prepare to face Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabéu this weekend.

Thierry Henry names Real Madrid's bogey side in UCL

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Thierry Henry believes that one top European side has the potential to stop Real Madrid from securing yet another Champions League title in the 2024/25 season.

The French legend is no stranger to Europe’s elite competition, having played in it 112 times across spells with Monaco, Arsenal, and Barcelona.

Speaking on CBS Sports back in November 2024, Henry expressed confidence in the Catalan giants' ability to go the distance and should be “considered as one of the favourites” to win the competition.

"Yes, I do think that this team right now, because of the two years they have played together and the tough season they endured last year, they have learned the most about their character," Henry said. "That experience shapes how you perform and how you push forward."

I think this team right now, has to be considered as one of the favourites to win it (Champions League),” he added.

Ancelotti defends Vinicius, Mbappe

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti defended Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe following their performance against Atletico Madrid, YEN.com.gh reported.

Despite struggling to make an impact, the duo received backing from Ancelotti, even as Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz stepped up to rescue Los Blancos.

While Vinicius and Mbappe faced criticism for their subdued display, the Italian manager highlighted a key reason why they still deserved praise.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh