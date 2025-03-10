Hearts of Oak become the first club to face charges under the new GFA's Enhanced Safety and Security Protocols 2025

The men of Aboubakar Ouattara won their GPL encounter to boost their title ambitions this season

If found guilty, Hearts of Oak could face significant fines as the GFA is poised to eradicate hooliganism from the game

Accra Hearts of Oak have made unwanted history by becoming the first club in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) to allegedly fall foul of the Enhanced Safety and Security Protocols introduced by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The new protocols were implemented in response to the tragic murder of Asante Kotoko supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong aka Nana Pooley, who was stabbed to death during a GPL match between Nsoatreman and Kotoko on February 2 in Nsoatre.

Hearts of Oak starting lineup for the GPL game against Young Apostles on March 8, 2025 at the University of Ghana Stadium. Image credit: HeartsOfOakGH

Source: Twitter

The GFA has officially charged Hearts of Oak with breaching Article 8(e) of the Enhanced Safety and Security Protocols. The alleged violation occurred during their 2-0 victory over Young Apostles at the University of Ghana Stadium on Saturday, a game that was expected to adhere strictly to the new security measures.

Details of the alleged Hearts of Oak violation

According to the charge sheet issued by the GFA, Hearts of Oak allowed unaccredited individuals to access the Safe Zone during their match against Young Apostles at the University of Ghana Stadium.

The Safe Zone is a restricted area meant to ensure the safety of players, officials, and accredited personnel, preventing unauthorized individuals from gaining access to sensitive areas.

The breach of these regulations raises concerns about the club’s adherence to the new security directives, which were put in place to prevent further tragedies and improve stadium safety across the country.

GFA charges Hearts for allegedly breaching Article 8(e) of the Enhanced Safety and Security Protocols in their GPL game vs Young Apostles on March 8, 2025. Image credit: Ghana Football Association

Source: Twitter

GFA’s stance on safety and security

In the wake of Nana Pooley’s tragic death, the GFA intensified its efforts to enforce safety regulations at all league venues. The introduction of the Enhanced Safety and Security Protocols 2025 was seen as a critical step in making GPL matches safer for all stakeholders, including fans, players, and officials.

By charging Hearts of Oak with this violation, the GFA is sending a strong message that clubs must comply with the new protocols or face the consequences. The association has reiterated that ensuring safety at football matches is a shared responsibility and that clubs must take their security obligations seriously.

Potential consequences for Hearts of Oak

If found guilty of the charge, Hearts of Oak could face a range of penalties, including huge fines. The club is expected to respond to the charge before any final decision is made.

This incident serves as a warning to other GPL clubs about the importance of following security protocols. Any failure to comply with these measures could lead to strict sanctions as the GFA looks to enforce discipline and prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Hussein Mohammed of Hearts of Oak was named Man of the Match in the 2-0 GPL win against Young Apostles at University of Ghana Stadium on March 8, 2025. Image credit: HeartsOfOakGH

Source: Twitter

Fans and analysts react

The news of Hearts of Oak’s alleged breach has sparked mixed reactions from fans and football analysts. Many of them believe that a club of Hearts' stature should set an example by strictly following security regulations.

Many supporters are calling on the club’s management to ensure such lapses do not occur again, especially considering the heightened security concerns following Nana Pooley’s tragic death.

Pooley as Kotoko's finest supporter

YEN.com.gh earlier reported a former Asante Kotoko board member, Kwaku Amponsah's choice of Pooley as the Reds' most remarkable supporter of all time.

