The Chadian Football Federation president has vowed to end disorder and revitalize national team ahead of WC qualifier vs Ghana

After 4 years of transition, the Chad Football Federation got a new president who assumed office this month

Chad are winless after four 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification games, but are determined to upset the Black Stars

Tahir Oloy Hassan, the newly appointed president of the Chadian Football Federation (FTFA), took office on March 4, 2025, with a firm resolve to address the long-standing challenges facing football in Chad as the country prepares to take on Ghana in a 2026 World Cup qualifier this month.

In his first address after assuming the role, Hassan expressed deep concern about the state of Chadian football, acknowledging the serious issues that have hindered the development of the sport in the country. However, he also outlined a bold vision for revitalizing the national team and the broader football infrastructure in Chad, starting with the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The only candidate in the running, Tahir Oloy Hassan, was elected during the general assembly of March 1. As reported by Tchadinfos, Tahir now promises to bring a new breath of life to Chadian football.

“Our Federation and our football are in agony. We have all contributed to it in one way or another. It is unacceptable for a country like Chad that attracts talent to find itself in this situation. If we are in the current situation, it is because we have not been able to meet the challenges and we have sinned in the governance of our Federation. And this must stop today. The disorder is over. We will give our young people the chance to show their talent,'' Tahir said.

Chad look ahead with confidence

Hassan's remarks were both a reflection of the past struggles and a call to action for the future. His words resonated strongly with both fans and football officials who have long felt that the lack of a structured and transparent governance system has hampered the growth of the sport in Chad. The country has repeatedly failed to qualify for major international tournaments including the 2025 AFCON which Ghana also failed to make the cut.

Tahir Oloy Hassan’s leadership promises a fresh start. He emphasized that the "disorder is over" and vowed to put an end to the practices that have undermined Chadian football for years. His plan includes a comprehensive overhaul of the Federation’s management, focusing on improving transparency, accountability, and ensuring that the resources intended for football development reach the right places.

Chad poor 2026 FIFA WCQ form

Chad are root bottom in the CAF World Cup qualifying Group I, losing all of their four games to Mali, Madagascar, Central African Republic, and Comoros. The minnows come up against Otto Addo's Black Stars on Friday, March 21 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ghana are second in the group standings with 9 points while Comoros lead the pack with the same number of points thanks to their better goal difference. The Black Stars then face off against Madagascar for their second match to be played in Morocco, with the match officials of the said game already announced.

