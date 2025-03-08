Hearts of Oak made a winning start to the resumption of the Ghanaian top flight after the burial of Asante Kotoko fan Nana Pooley

The win catapults the Phobians to the summit of the league log after their 2-0 win against Young Apostles on Saturday night

The Ghana Premier League was put on hold for 34 days following the tragic demise of the passionate Kotoko supporter

Accra Hearts of Oak made a triumphant return to competitive action with a crucial victory over Young Apostles, lifting the spirits of their supporters after an emotional pause in the season.

The Phobians, known for their fighting spirit, stepped onto the pitch determined to make a strong statement following the funeral of Asante Kotoko superfan, Nana Pooley, whose tragic passing had cast a somber mood over Ghanaian football.

Hearts of Oak secured victory over Young Apostles as the Ghanaian top flight resumed after Nana Pooley's funeral. Photo credit: @HeartsOfOakGH/X.

Ghana Premier League resumes after Pooley's funeral

The Ghana Premier League had been on hold for 34 days after Nana Pooley's untimely demise at Nsoatre during a league fixture between Kotoko and Nsoatreman.

His death sent shockwaves through the football community, prompting the Ghana Football Association to suspend matches and implement enhanced safety measures to prevent similar incidents.

Hearts of Oak spearhead GPL return with clash against Apostles

With the final funeral rites completed, top-flight football resumed, and Hearts of Oak had the honour of spearheading the return, facing Young Apostles in a fixture that carried added emotional weight.

Despite discussions surrounding the safety conditions at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon, the Phobians remained focused, delivering a professional performance to claim a deserved win.

Hearts pip Apostles in Legon

From the onset, the Phobians showcased tactical discipline and determination, dictating the pace of the game.

Their breakthrough came just before halftime when Michael Awuah capitalised on a goalmouth scramble to score the first goal of the Premier League’s restart.

The strike, though scrappy, was a landmark moment, officially marking the league’s return to action.

Any hopes of a Young Apostles comeback were quickly extinguished when Hamza Issah doubled the lead just two minutes after the restart.

The well-taken effort effectively sealed the points for coach Aboubakar Ouattara’s side, who executed their strategy with precision to secure maximum points.

A timely confidence boost for Hearts

The victory was a much-needed lift for the Phobians, who were reeling from their shocking MTN FA Cup elimination.

Their early exit at the hands of Division One side Golden Kicks—via a 4-3 penalty shootout defeat—had dented morale, making this league triumph even more significant, per Graphic Online.

What's next?

With this result, they now turn their attention to their next challenge against Dreams FC on March 16, aiming to build momentum.

Meanwhile, Young Apostles will be eager to regroup as they prepare to host Accra Lions in their upcoming fixture.

With the relegation battle heating up, they must find a way to bounce back and avoid being drawn into the drop-zone scrap.

Hearts fans show solidarity to Kotoko at Pooley's vigil

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a section of Hearts supporters journeyed to Kumasi to stand in solidarity with Kotoko fans during the vigil night for Nana Pooley.

They joined the club’s players, technical team, and management in honouring the late Kotoko supporter.

