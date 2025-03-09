Cole Palmer’s flawless penalty streak ended in Chelsea’s clash against Leicester City when goalkeeper Mads Hermansen saved his shot from the spot

Cole Palmer’s flawless penalty record came to an unexpected end during Chelsea’s FA Cup clash with Leicester City on Sunday.

The 22-year-old, widely regarded as one of football’s most reliable spot-kick takers, had never missed a penalty in his professional career before this moment.

Cole Palmer’s Perfect Penalty Record Ends in Shock Miss Against Leicester

Source: Getty Images

However, his perfect streak was broken at Stamford Bridge when Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen denied him with a superb save.

Palmer misses penalty for the first time since 2019

Palmer, who had previously converted 16 consecutive penalties in competitive games, stepped up confidently after Chelsea were awarded a first-half spot-kick.

He aimed low to Hermansen’s left, but the Danish shot-stopper reacted brilliantly to push the ball past the post.

Cameras later caught Palmer smiling after the rare miss as he quickly moved on to take the resulting corner.

The last time Palmer failed to score from the spot was in the 2019 FA Youth Cup final when he struck the crossbar for Manchester City against Liverpool in a penalty shootout.

Since then, he had perfected his technique, scoring 12 out of 12 in the Premier League and even netting his first England goal from the spot against Bosnia and Herzegovina before Euro 2024.

Palmer lost of form

Despite his penalty prowess, Palmer has struggled in recent weeks, failing to score or assist in his last six Premier League outings.

Chelsea fans will be hoping their star midfielder regains his form as the season progresses.

