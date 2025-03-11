Abedi Pele turned back the hands of time with a sensational free-kick during a training session with his club, Nania FC

The retired Ghana international, nicknamed the Maestro, is regarded by many as the greatest footballer from the country

Abedi, a three-time African Footballer of the Year, is the father of Black Stars pair Andre and Jordan Ayew

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Even in retirement, Abedi Ayew ‘Pele’ continues to showcase the brilliance that made him one of Ghana’s finest football exports.

The legendary playmaker recently reminded fans of his exceptional ability by scoring a breathtaking free-kick during a training session with his players at Nania FC.

Abedi Ayew 'Pele' rewinded the years with a stunning freekic at training. Photos by @nania.fc/TikTok and Neal Simpson—PA Images/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Abedi Pele’s free-kick masterclass

In a viral video seen by YEN.com.gh, the three-time African Footballer of the Year effortlessly curled a set-piece past mannequins while instructing a young player on the art of dead-ball situations.

His precision, technique, and fluid execution demonstrated why he was once regarded as one of the most feared playmakers of his generation.

Despite years away from the professional stage, the former Olympique Marseille star still struck the ball with remarkable power and finesse, leaving many in awe of his timeless quality.

Fans react to Abedi Pele’s brilliance

The stunning free-kick sparked admiration across social media, with fans marveling at his enduring class:

@pumaempire hailed:

"My chairman... maestro himself 🥰"

@Popee_Guyguy made an interesting observation:

"I don’t know if y’all noticed that the Maestro was wearing a regular sneaker 👟 and yet still he hit the curve like that with such precision. Indeed, he mastered his craft 🙌🏾🙌🏾👏👏"

@K4series chimed in:

"Maestro, the football lord."

@KhingHansMov't concluded:

"African All-Time Best Player ❤️"

A look back at Abedi Pele’s career

The Ghanaian icon’s football journey took him across several countries, including Qatar, Germany, Benin, and Italy. However, it was in France that he truly left an indelible mark.

His early days in French football were not straightforward, but he gradually adapted and became a household name at Olympique Marseille.

According to Transfermarkt, he made over 100 appearances for the club, scoring 30 goals and providing 15 assists.

Abedi Pele's laurels

During his time in Southern France, he won the African Footballer of the Year award three consecutive times and played a pivotal role in Marseille’s historic UEFA Champions League triumph in 1993.

In the final against AC Milan, Abedi delivered the decisive corner kick that led to Basile Boli’s winning goal, ensuring Marseille became the first—and still the only—French club to lift the prestigious trophy, per UEFA.com.

Abedi Pele was part of the Black Stars team that won the 1982 African Cup of Nations, the country's last major laurel in senior men's football. Photo by Neal Simpson/EMPICS.

Source: Getty Images

Life after football

Since retiring from professional football, Abedi has remained active in the sport, balancing ambassadorial duties with FIFA and CAF while also nurturing young talents.

He currently manages Nania FC, a Ghanaian Division One League side, where he continues to impart his vast knowledge of the game.

Old video of Abedi 'destroying' Atletico resurfaces

YEN.com.gh also reported that fans are enjoying a throwback clip of Abedi Ayew 'Pele' dazzling against Atletico Madrid.

In the memorable game, the Ghanaian legend tormented Atleti’s defence with his mesmerizing dribbling skills.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh