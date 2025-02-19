Veteran footballer Charles Taylor recently shared videos of a beautiful woman dancing and singing in his house

The renowned Asante Kotoko player confirmed to fans that the beautiful woman was his beloved wife

Scores of fans couldn't help but drool over the footballer's wife after he shared her videos on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ex-Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko footballer Charles Asampong Taylor recently introduced his beautiful wife to his teeming TikTok fanbase.

Charles Taylor's beautiful wife showcases her dance moves. Photo source: CharlesTaylor0

Source: TikTok

The renowned footballer is one of the few veterans who keep an active social media footprint. Over the years, he has gained significant traction, especially on TikTok as he documents his life and relives his fame from yesteryears.

Charles Taylor's decision to spotlight his beautiful wife excited scores of fans. The player first shared a video of his wife in an exclusive Black Stars team jersey heartily singing a classic Ghanaian highlife song.

He followed up with another video of Mrs Asampong confidently performing Adina's On My Way as she slayed in a beautiful black dress.

Charles Taylor poses with his beautiful kids. Photo source: CharlesTaylor0

Source: TikTok

Charles Taylor has consistently flaunted his family, especially his beautiful daughters online, but not many knew his wife until his recent posts.

The footballer replied to a fan's comment with a confirmation that the beautiful lady was his wife.

The videos were culled from a TikTok user bearing the account name @CharlesTaylorwife. Mrs Asaampong happens to be a staunch music fan.

She has several videos of her jolly self enjoying all kinds of songs from Kojo Blak and Kelvynboy's latest viral hit Excellent to Kweku Darlington's Grateful to Your Ex.

Charles Taylor and his wife stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Charles Taylor's love for his wife.

rolandeowukasia said:

"Women of all women. Very strong women God really bless you so much."

George Osei Amponsah wrote:

"Eiii sister Love long time I hope you guys are doing well."

Nana Kofi remarked:

"Awww madam Taylor u do all much love mama."

Charles Taylor displays in his swanky living room

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Charles Taylor had given fans a little sneak peek into his modest home.

The former footballer, one of the few players to play for Accra Hearts of Oak S.C. and Asante Kotoko, shared the walkthrough of his living room on his social media.

On the walls were his awards and photos of the footballer in his heydays and medals earned from his illustrious career.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh