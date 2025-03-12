Three Chelsea missed training on Tuesday ahead of Thursday’s Conference League clash with FC Copenhagen

Chelsea’s preparations for their upcoming UEFA Conference League match against FC Copenhagen have been disrupted by a stomach bug that affected key players in the squad, and manager Enzo Maresca cannot tell if the affected players would be fit for Thursday's game.

Cole Palmer, Reece James, and Christopher Nkunku were all forced to miss training on Tuesday due to illness, creating uncertainty ahead of Thursday’s crucial fixture. However, manager Enzo Maresca provided an update on Wednesday, but could not assure fans that the trio would feature in the Chelsea vs Copenhagen Conference League match.

Chelsea players suffer diarrhoea

The illness caused a temporary setback for Chelsea, with the trio of first-team players sidelined for an important session ahead of the game at Stamford Bridge. These players are key figures in Chelsea's plans and their absence raised concerns about their availability for the upcoming match.

Skipper Reece James, in particular, has been a central figure in the squad since taking on a more leading role, while Palmer and Nkunku offer significant attacking threats and creativity. Their absence from training was seen as a blow to Chelsea’s tactical options as they sought to prepare for a competitive showdown with FC Copenhagen.

Enzo Maresca gives update

Enzo Maresca, speaking to the media on Wednesday, reassured supporters that the situation was improving. The manager, who witnessed Levi Colwill involved in a brawl in his first Chelsea game back in July 2024, spoke at his official pre-match press conference ahead of the game tomorrow., but did not sound optimistic about the availability of the players for the key fixture.

"Cole, Reece, and Christo (Nkunku), first session [today]. Yesterday they weren't here. They all had some problems. Today they are all back and better," Maresca said.

The Chelsea boss offered a sense of calm after the uncertainty the illness had caused. The manager added that while all three players had returned to training, it remained to be seen whether any of them would be included in the squad for Thursday’s match.

"Probably, yes, I don’t know [illness in squad]. We see for tomorrow if we use some of them," Maresca continued.

This remark suggested that while the players were recovering, the team would assess their fitness closer to the matchday, potentially making last-minute decisions on their involvement.

Chelsea’s congested schedule, which includes domestic league duties as well as European commitments, has placed added strain on their squad. The illness not only affects individual players but also raises concerns about how quickly the team can return to full strength ahead of such an important fixture.

Chelsea vs Copenhagen: A closer look

Chelsea’s match against FC Copenhagen is significant, as it is crucial for their continued success in the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League. With a tough set of fixtures ahead in the Premier League, Chelsea will be hoping that any lingering effects of the illness are minimal and that their key players can get back to full fitness in time.

Despite the challenges, Maresca remains hopeful that the affected players will be ready to contribute. The team's resilience will be put to the test as they prepare for the encounter against Denmark's Copenhagen, and Chelsea fans will be watching closely to see if Palmer, James, and Nkunku can feature in the starting lineup or make an impact off the bench.

As Chelsea navigates through this brief illness setback, the club's medical and coaching staff will continue to monitor the health of the squad, ensuring that no further disruptions occur.

