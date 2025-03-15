Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe was visibly angry with one of his teammates during Los Blancos' 2-1 win against Villarreal

Mbappe's reaction stemmed from his teammate's decision to snub him when he was in a good position to score a hat-trick

Nevertheless, his brace helped him to surpass Ronaldo's goal-scoring tally in his debut season

Kylian Mbappe could not hide his frustration after a moment of hesitation from Arda Guler denied him a golden opportunity during Real Madrid’s hard-fought 2-1 victory over Villarreal in La Liga.

The French superstar, whose first-half brace powered Los Blancos to a comeback win, was visibly angered when his teammate opted to go for goal instead of setting him up in a prime position.

Mbappe powers Madrid to comeback win

With Madrid desperate to reclaim the top spot, Mbappe stepped up, finding the net twice before halftime to flip the script after an early setback.

The Frenchman's second goal showcased his clinical finishing, underlining his importance in Carlo Ancelotti’s setup.

However, what could have been a perfect night for the prolific forward turned frustrating when a potential hat-trick chance slipped away.

Arda Guler angers Mbappe with decision

Guler, who has struggled for minutes in his second season at the Santiago Bernabéu, was introduced in the 82nd minute for Fede Valverde, hoping to make an impact.

With just moments left on the clock, an unexpected deflection off Vinicius Jr.’s pass put him in possession inside the box.

Instead of squaring the ball to Mbappe—who had positioned himself for a sure goal—the 20-year-old playmaker went for glory, unleashing a powerful shot that soared over the bar.

While the intent to impress was clear, a simple layoff to Madrid’s leading scorer would have been the smarter choice.

Mbappe’s reaction was immediate, throwing his hands in frustration as the missed chance dashed his hopes of a hat-trick.

According to Flashscore, despite the lapse in decision-making, Los Blancos held firm to secure three crucial points.

However, the moment quickly became a talking point online, with fans weighing in on Guler’s judgment and Mbappe’s response.

Fans react to Arda Guler and Mbappe incident

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts:

@mrfongkong wrote:

"That was a bad decision by the youngster, the angle was tight."

@Nevilho1 added:

"Yeah, I am done with him. Send him on loan. He has been largely disappointing this season."

@Syedzakariya07 was softer with his assessment of the situation:

"It’s ok; he needs time. Mbappé overreacted."

Arda Güler has played just 644 minutes in the Spanish top flight this season. Photo by Pedro Castillo.

Source: Getty Images

Whether this incident affects Guler’s standing in Ancelotti’s pecking order remains to be seen, but for Mbappe, it was a night of mixed emotions—goals scored, a victory secured, but a hat-trick chance lost.

Mbappe surpasses Ronaldo

YEN.com.gh also reported that Kylian Mbappé has cemented his place in Real Madrid's history by surpassing the legendary Ronaldo Nazário’s goal tally in his debut season.

The French forward's brace took his season total to 31 goals, setting a new record for a first season at the club.

