Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy age, showing no signs of slowing down as he maintains peak performance on the field

The Portuguese superstar has set an ambitious goal of participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he hopes to represent his country at the age of 41

An unexpected yet vital dish in his carefully curated diet has now been disclosed, shedding light on one of the secrets behind his incredible longevity and fitness

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly savours an "unusual" Portuguese dish from his mother’s kitchen that helps him stay in peak shape, even at 40.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner continues to dominate on the pitch, maintaining peak physical condition while setting his sights on an ambitious goal—competing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the age of 41.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Secret Diet: The Unusual Dish Keeping Him Fit at 40 Ahead of 2026 World Cup

Source: Getty Images

Currently starring for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, the Portuguese icon remains one of the world’s most disciplined athletes.

Over his illustrious career, Ronaldo has secured 33 major trophies, including five Ballon d’Or titles and five Champions League victories.

His success is not just a result of raw talent but also of his dedication to training, recovery, and a meticulous approach to diet and nutrition.

Ronaldo’s strict diet plan

Ronaldo is widely known for his disciplined eating habits. He avoids processed foods, excess sugar, and alcohol, instead focusing on a protein-rich diet to fuel his demanding training routine.

His meals often include lean meats, fish, whole grains, and vegetables, ensuring he maintains his elite fitness levels.

However, according to Daily Mail, one surprising dish plays a crucial role in his diet—Bacalhau à Brás.

The unusual dish behind Ronaldo’s fitness

Bacalhau à Brás, a traditional Portuguese meal made from salted cod, onions, thinly sliced potatoes, and scrambled eggs, has been a staple in Ronaldo’s diet since childhood.

Originally prepared by his mother using a cherished family recipe, the dish is known for its high protein and healthy fat content, providing essential nutrients for muscle recovery and endurance.

Ronaldo holds this meal in such high regard that it is served at his Lisbon restaurant using his mother’s original recipe. Speaking about its importance, he once stated:

"It reminds me of my childhood and keeps me strong."

Preparing for international duty

As Portugal gears up for crucial matches, Ronaldo has joined his national teammates in Lisbon for the upcoming Nations League quarter-finals against Denmark on Thursday and Sunday.

With his relentless drive and unique approach to fitness, the football legend is proving that even at 40, he remains a dominant force on the field.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been told he would win if he ever ran for president of Portugal, given his immense popularity and influence. Photo: Diogo Cardoso.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo assesses CR7's GOAT status

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ronaldo Nazario was asked whether CR7 is the greatest footballer of all time, and his response was unexpected.

The Brazilian icon acknowledged CR7’s remarkable achievements but stopped short of calling him the GOAT, ranking him only in the top 10.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh