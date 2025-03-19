Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has surprisingly left out Cristiano Ronaldo when naming his top five United players of all time.

Scholes, who spent his entire career at Old Trafford, was a key figure in Sir Alex Ferguson’s midfield, winning a staggering 11 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues, and several other major honours during his time with the club.

Paul Scholes Snubs Cristiano Ronaldo in His Top Five Manchester United Players of All Time

Source: Getty Images

A product of United’s famous Class of ’92, he made 718 appearances and scored 155 goals for the Red Devils.

During his first spell at United from 2003 to 2009, Scholes played alongside Ronaldo, who transformed into the world’s best player before securing a record-breaking £80 million move to Real Madrid.

Although Ronaldo returned to United in 2021, his second stint was far less successful, ending in controversy after a high-profile fallout with manager Erik ten Hag and a dramatic exit following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Scholes’ all-time top five Man United players

When asked to rank his top five Manchester United players, Scholes selected five club legends—none of whom were Ronaldo.

Counting down from five, he named Eric Cantona, Bryan Robson, Roy Keane, Wayne Rooney, and Ryan Giggs as his greatest-ever United stars, with Giggs taking the top spot.

Explaining his choices to TNT Sports, Scholes praised Cantona for his game-changing impact, Robson for his all-round midfield brilliance, and Keane for his leadership on and off the pitch.

He described Rooney as a "scintillating footballer" with incredible power and technique and hailed Giggs for his longevity and ability to evolve from an electrifying winger into a composed central midfielder.

While Ronaldo’s omission might come as a surprise, Scholes clearly prioritized players who defined eras at Old Trafford—especially those he shared the pitch with for the majority of his career.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh