Michael Essien has opened up on why he turned down an opportunity to coach the Black Stars

The 42-year-old was among the candidates considered for the assistant role of the senior men's national team

Despite declining the chance to serve under the Otto Addo-led technical team, he has been tipped by many for a future role

Legendary Ghanaian midfielder, Michael Essien, has shed light on why he turned down an offer to join the Black Stars coaching staff.

Since retiring from professional football, the former Chelsea and Real Madrid star has transitioned into coaching, gradually carving out a new path in the sport.

Michael Essien revealed he felt he was not ready to coach the Black Stars, as at the time he was considered for the assistant role under Otto Addo.

Source: Getty Images

Why Essien refused the Black Stars coaching role

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) approached him to serve as Otto Addo’s assistant, but he opted against the move, explaining his decision in an interview with Sporty FM.

"I was approached to be the Black Stars assistant coach," the 42-year-old revealed.

"I spoke with Otto Addo and President Kurt Okraku, but I felt I wasn’t ready."

While declining the national team role, Essien has remained focused on his development as a coach.

He continues to serve as an assistant at FC Nordsjaelland, a club renowned for nurturing young talent in the Danish Superliga.

To strengthen his credentials, he has pursued multiple coaching licences, preparing himself for future opportunities in management.

A stellar playing career across Europe and beyond

Essien enjoyed a decorated career spanning over a decade at the highest level.

After conquering France with Olympique Lyon, the Bison established himself at Chelsea, where he won multiple Premier League and Champions League titles.

He also had a short loan spell at Real Madrid before moving to AC Milan.

His journey then took him to Greece with Panathinaikos, followed by a stint in Indonesia with Persib Bandung, before concluding his playing days at Sabail FK in Azerbaijan.

Could Essien lead the Black Stars in the future?

With an ever-growing coaching résumé, many Ghanaians believe it is only a matter of time before he takes charge of the national team.

His deep understanding of the game, coupled with experience at the highest level, makes him a strong candidate for a future managerial role.

Interestingly, in a separate interview, Essien admitted that stepping into coaching was a way to combat depression, as reported by MyJoyOnline.

Michael Essien made 49 appearances for Ghana, scoring nine goals in the process.

Source: Getty Images

However, his impressive work at Nordsjaelland has led to growing calls for him to take up a position in Ghanaian football—whether as a coach or in a broader administrative capacity.

For now, the 42-year-old remains patient, building his expertise before taking on a major challenge.

But when the time is right, his influence on Ghana’s football landscape could be immense.

Essien opens up on the insights he gained from big coaches

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Essien has reflected on the insights he gained from various coaches as he navigates his journey in football management.

Having worked under elite tacticians like Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti, the former Chelsea midfielder highlighted how each mentor shaped his understanding of leadership and tactical approaches.

