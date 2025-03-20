Jeremie Frimpong welcomed Liverpool duo Ryan Gravenberch and Virgil Van Dijk to the Holland camp in hilarious fashion

The Bayer Leverkusen wing-back hit a scouse accent and added Twi slangs to tease his international teammates

Liverpool drop out of the UEFA Champions League and lost the Carabao Cup final in the space of seven days

Dutch-born Ghanaian footballer, Jeremie Frimpong brought excitement to the Netherlands camp with his bubbly personality following his return to the Holland national team.

The Bayer Leverkusen star has been selected for Holland's Nations League quarter-final games against Spain in the March international window.

Frimpong reunited with his international teammates, including Liverpool duo Ryan Gravenberch and captain Virgil Van Dijk.

Jeremie Frimpong teases Van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch in Holland camp. Photo: Twitter/ @OnsOranje.

Source: Twitter

Gravenberch and Van Dijk endured a tough week at Liverpool after suffering UEFA Champions League elimination at the round of 16 and were also beaten by Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final.

The English Premier League leaders went from quadruple contenders to only being top of the Premier League.

Frimpong, who's Bayer Leverkusen also suffered elimination from Europe's elite competition recovered from the disappointment of the UEFA Champions League to recorded a dramatic 4-3 victory at Stuttgart last Sunday.

In a video shared on social media, Frimpong welcomed the Liverpool duo with a funny scouse accent before adding a few Twi slangs.

Gravenberch and Van Dijk responded to the teasing moment with a smile with the former also using the Twi slang, Challey.

The Netherlands will be hoping to reach the semi-final of the Nations League by beating Spain in the two-legged encounter.

Gravenberch drops from Holland squad

Meanwhile, the Liverpool midfielder has left the Netherlands squad after suffering a knock which he carried from the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United last Sunday.

Injury forces Ryan Gravenberch out of Holland squad for Nations League match. Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos.

Source: Getty Images

Although he was part of the team in their camp in Rotterdam, it was disclosed that he will not be fit for the matches against Spain.

"The midfielder is still suffering from an injury sustained over the weekend that prevents him from playing in the matches against Spain," the Netherlands' national team wrote on social media.

Despite the setback, Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has decided not to replace the midfielder for the games in Holland and Valencia in the international break.

The injury means Gravenberch could miss Liverpool's Merseyside derby against Everton following the resumption of the Premier League after the international break.

Gravenberch has been key to Arne Slot's campaign, making 41 appearances across all competitions for the Reds, who are on course for a ninth EPL title.

Frimpong shares secret behind personality

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dutch footballer Jeremie Frimpong has disclosed that he received much of his characteristics from his 'happy and energetic' Ghanaian mother.

Frimpong and his mother went viral for their celebration during Bayer Leverkusen's title coronation at the end of last season.

The former Celtic defender is known for his energetic and loving character, which has endeared him to football fans across the world.

