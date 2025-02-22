Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong has shared the secret behind his happy and energetic persona

The Dutch defender was born to Ghanaian parents in the Netherlands but plays for Holland's national team

Frimpong won the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen last season after playing an instrumental role

Dutch footballer Jeremie Frimpong has disclosed that he received much of his characteristics from his 'happy and energetic' Ghanaian mother.

Frimpong and his mother went viral for their celebration during Bayer Leverkusen's title coronation at the end of last season.

The former Celtic defender is known for his energetic and loving character, which has endeared him to football fans across the world.

Jeremie Frimpong opens up on happy and energetic persona from Ghanaian mother. Photo: Rene Nijhuis

The 24-year-old visited Ghana for the first time this year, where he launched his philanthropic project.

Reflecting on his happy and energetic persona, Frimpong stated that he got it from his mother.

"For me, it's like everybody knows my personality. Everybody knows, I am an energetic guy. A happy guy," he told Rising Ballers on TikTok.

"Just look at my mum," he added. "You will know where I got it from. My mum is that person, when she is happy, she will be happy anywhere. That's where I got it from."

He then opened up on the viral moment between him and his mother during the Bundesliga celebration. Frimpong and his family were the centre of attraction that day, as his mother stole the show dancing to a large crowd.

"And this was an amazing moment for me. Seeing my mum smile like this. being so happy like this, my heart was warm. I was like oh my days. It was really good," he added.

Frimpong is having another fine campaign with the Bundesliga champions this season.

Frimpong opens up on Ghana visit

The Bayer Leverkusen defender, who was born in the Netherlands to Ghanaian parents, shared his excitement after visiting the country for the first time.

Jeremie Frimpong and his mother celebrate Bundesliga triumph. Photo: Rene Nijhuis

"It's wonderful to come here, the atmosphere is so welcoming," he told Ghanaian reporters. "Being in Ghana for the first time is wonderful. These are my people, I'm very happy to be here in Ghana."

Before returning to Germany, Frimpong launched his charity project.

"I always try to find time to give something back," wrote Frimpong on Instagram. "God has put me in a privileged position for a reason, so it's only right that I support where I can. I had a great time with the kids."

In the Bundesliga this season, the Manchester City Academy product has scored four goals and delivered three assists.

Frimpong has been on the radar of several clubs including Liverpool and Manchester City.

Bundesliga star Frimpong visits Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jeremie Frimpong has arrived in Ghana for the first time and was met by fans at the Kotoko International Airport.

The Dutch-born Ghanaian disclosed his intentions to visit the country a few weeks ago and took advantage of the Bundesliga break to make the trip.

In a video shared on social media, several fans, including a dance troop, met the Bayer Leverkusen star at the airport and gave him a warm welcome.

Source: YEN.com.gh