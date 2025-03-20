Tottenham Hotspurs defender Kevin Danso has had his first listen of Black Sherif's upcoming album

The footballer and the singer met in London, where the award-winning musician previewed his latest work

Black Sherif, who was once Ghana's artist of the year, has been nominated for various awards ahead of the TGMA

Tottenham Hotspurs defender Kevin Danso joined Ghanaian singer Black Sherif to preview his upcoming album Iron Boy.

The Ghanaian music sensation is in London ahead of the launch of the new album.

As part of his activities in the English capital, the multiple award-winning singer met Danso, who is of Ghanaian origin, to listen to songs from his latest project.

Tottenham star Kevin Danso meets Black Sherif ahead of Album release. Photo: YouTube/ Tottenham Hotspurs.

In a video shared on social media, the Austrian defender enjoyed the song as he sang along some of the tunes off the album. Danso was mersmerised by Black Sherif's talent as he applauded the musician.

Black Sherif is expected to drop the album in the coming days as he releases his long-awaited body of work. The album will be his second after his 2024 masterpiece, The Villain I Never Was.

The 23-year-old singer has enjoyed a meteoric rise in his career, and was the youngest artist to win the Artist of the Year award at the Ghana Music Awards.

Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, as he is known in private circles, has again been nominated for several awards ahead of the upcoming music awards. He is also in the running for the artist of the year gong. Black Sherif has also won international awards including the BET.

Meanwhile, Danso, who is currently on loan at Spurs has been in good form for the club and could join the English side on a permanent deal at the end of the season.

Danso opens up on Spurs move

The Austria international has disclosed that it was a straightforward decision from him after learning of Spurs interest.

Tottenham defender Kevin Danso in action against Liverpool in the Premier League. Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt.

Danso had already spend time on loan in England with Southampton and had experience playing in the Premier League.

"It feels amazing to be here at the club, I always wanted to play for a big club in the Premier League and Tottenham Hotspur is exactly that," said Danso, as quoted by Football London.

"I think as soon as you here Tottenham Hotspur is interested then I think the only thing you can do is say yes. It's an amazing project and I'm happy to be here.

"I'm a quick, powerful centre-back, good on the ball, good at defending one-vs-one situations and that's what I thrive on and I love to defend."

