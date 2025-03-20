Black Sherif in a video, was in the studio with Tottenham Hotspur defender Kevin Danso in the UK and he previewed some songs off his upcoming Iron Boy album

The musician who is set to release the album in April 2025, has been teasing the project since 2024, building anticipation among fans

Many Ghanaians who watched the video were pleased by the vibe between him and the footballer and also pointed out how melodious the tunes were

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has given fans a sneak peek of his upcoming album, Iron Boy, during a studio session in the UK with Tottenham Hotspur defender Kevin Danso. The album, which has been in the works since 2024, is set for release in April 2025.

A video from the session showed Black Sherif playing unreleased songs for Danso. Many Ghanaians who watched the clip praised the connection between the two and noted how melodious the tracks sounded.

Ahead of Iron Boy, Black Sherif has released two songs. His first single of 2025, Lord I'm Amazed, debuted on the UK Afrobeats Chart, marking a major achievement in his career. The song, released on January 9, his 23rd birthday flooded the airwaves when it was released.

Within two weeks, it secured a spot among the top Afrobeat songs in the UK, alongside songs from artistes like Davido and YG Marley.

On January 30, Black Sherif dropped So It Goes, featuring Nigerian singer Fireboy DML. The song, which tells a story about love, was released with a visually appealing video.

In 2024, Black Sherif indicated that Iron Boy would focus on resilience and strength, continuing the themes of his first album. His debut project, The Villain I Never Was, peaked at #12 on the Billboard World Albums Chart in October 2022.

That achievement placed him among Ghanaian artists like Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, and Amaarae, who have also appeared on the chart. Many fans are hopeful that Iron Boy will achieve similar success.

Blacko's Iron Boy unreleased tracks impress Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

shanty14057 said:

"We go carry this one chop Easter. Thank you Blacko na oga you be."

kwartengjusteegmail.co7 commented:

"The one thing I like most about Blacko is that his lyrics have a perfect rhyme in every sound."

billystreetwise said:

"Herrrr see smooth vibes with pure lyrics 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌🙌 bless you Blacko Empire."

djcyborggh reacted:

"This song will probably be my favorite. Demmm the song sweet."

4kt_geebwoy wrote:

"Charlie Blackoo where did he get this talent from??😮"

terama_bambi said:

"This song sweet roff🔥see the way am smiling over here."

akosuaba26 commented:

"This guy too much he blesses anything he does go true fake prophets how fa."

Black Sherif and KiDi perform on UK streets

Black Sherif and KiDi in a video performed on the streets of the UK as they featured on British jockey DJ AG Online's set.

YEN.com.gh reported that the pair were in a jolly mood as they danced and sang in elation.

Ghanaians who saw the video were pleased to see the two artistes having a good time.

