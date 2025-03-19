Benjamin Asare's supportive sister has reflected on her reaction following her brother's Black Stars invite

The Accra Hearts of Oak shot-stopper has been handed his first Ghana call-up by coach Otto Addo

The Black Stars will face Chad and Madagascar in the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Accra and Morocco respectively

The sister of Ghanaian goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has shared how out of excitement she left work to celebrate her brother's maiden Black Stars call-up.

The Hearts of Oak shot-stopper was handed his first invite for the games against Chad and Madagascar in the World Cup qualifiers.

The 32-year-old has been in incredible form for the Ghanaian giants this season, keeping 12 clean sheets in 18 Ghana Premier League games.

In a video shared on social media, his sister disclosed she was a bit surprised with the invite after previous disappointment.

"It's like you weren't expecting it and you get it," she said.

"You know he was previously nominated but when the list came out, he was not part of the team.

"And this time out it was a dream come true. He is not even competing with anyone. When the list came out and he was part of it.

"I was at work, but I abruptly stopped to run back home out of excitement. He was not home but he was in camp.

"He actually broke the new to me that he has been selected for the Black Stars."

Asare will compete with Lawrence Ati Zigi and Jojo Wollacot for a starting place in the team.

Otto Addo calls for support

Meanwhile, head coach of the Black Stars Otto Addo has called on fans of the Black Stars to show up in numbers for the game against Chad.

Having failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations later this year in Morocco, there is pressure on the team to reach the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Addo believes the backing of the supporters will be essential to Ghana's qualification.

“A big respect for those who are supporting us. We are calling on your support. We thank you for your support. Even though things were bad, we were really grateful for each and everyone who supported us. Like i said, It’s not only about us, it’s about all of us," he told 3 News.

The Black Stars qualified for the World Cup in 2022 under the supervision of coach Otto Addo.

Williams calls for support from Ghana fans

The four-time African champions return to action in the World Cup qualifiers this week, when they host Chad on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The team will travel to Morocco on Monday for the game against Madagascar, with hopes of collecting maximum points in both games.

