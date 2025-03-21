A group of people were seen at the Accra Sports Stadium at midnight, passionately praying ahead of Ghana's match against Chad

Ghana's Black Stars face Chad in a must-win World Cup qualifier on Friday, as they aim to close the gap in Group I

President John Dramani Mahama visited the team on Wednesday at the Accra Sports Stadium to give them inspiration

Four-time African champions Ghana return to action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they go head to head with Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

While the visitors find themselves rock-bottom in Group I, the Black Stars have enjoyed a solid qualifying campaign, claiming seven points from their four games so far to sit third in the table, only behind second-placed Chad in the playoff spot on goal difference.

Pastors Hold Midnight Prayers at Accra Stadium Before Ghana vs Chad Clash

Midnight prayer held at Accra Sports Stadium

Ahead of the match, a viral video has surfaced online showing a group of Christian pastors and believers holding a midnight prayer session at the Accra Sports Stadium before the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Chad.

The gathering has sparked widespread discussion, with many speculating that the prayers were meant to shield the Black Stars from perceived spiritual interference or "juju" ahead of the must-win encounter.

The intensity of the match has led some to seek divine intervention, reflecting the deep cultural and spiritual connection Ghanaians have with football.

The Black Stars are set to face Chad in their fifth Group I qualifier, aiming to secure all three points and climb to the top of the standings.

While the true purpose of the prayer session remains unclear, its timing underscores the immense pressure and significance of the game.

Fans are hopeful that the Black Stars will rise to the occasion, especially after missing out on qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

TThe team, led by head coach Otto Addo, is determined to redeem itself by securing a place in the 2026 World Cup.

Otto Addo has downplayed Chad’s strength but acknowledges the challenge they pose. A victory at the Accra Sports Stadium will send Ghana to the summit of Group I, reinforcing their World Cup qualification hopes.

