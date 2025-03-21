Asamoah Gyan, in a video, was spotted arriving at the Accra Sports Stadium to visit the Black Stars during their training camp

The former Black Stars skipper ignored a small group of fans who rushed towards him and begged for money

Asamoah Gyan visited the Black Stars team to motivate them ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Chad on Friday, March 21, 2025

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian football legend, Asamoah Gyan has courted attention following his recent encounter with some fans on the street.

Asamoah Gyan ignores fans who rush towards him for money during his visit to the Black Stars training camp. Photo source: @bisametv

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the former Sunderland Association Football Club striker was spotted getting down from his expensive white Lexus four-wheel drive SUV at the entrance of the Accra Sports Stadium.

After seeing Asamoah Gyan outside the stadium, a small group of fans immediately rushed towards the legendary footballer as he made his way to witness the senior Ghanaian football national team, the Black Stars' training session and interact with the players and technical team.

Despite the desperate attempts by the fans to get his attention and beg for money as they walked alongside him, the former Legon Cities striker refused to acknowledge them and proceeded to head inside the Accra Sports Stadium.

Asamoah Gyan has been one of the few former senior national team players alongside Stephen Appiah who have visited the Black Stars camp throughout the week to welcome the players and technical team after they arrived in Ghana and also motivate them before their upcoming FIFA World Cup African qualifying campaign.

Ghana will host a World Cup qualifier match against Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, 2025, with President John Dramani Mahama among prominent personalities and ordinary Ghanaians expected to attend the game and cheer the team to victory.

Asamoah Gyan during his playing career as the Ghana Black Stars captain. Photo source: @ghana_fa_official

Source: Original

The Black Stars currently sit second in Group I with 9 points, after securing three wins and a draw from their opening four games of the qualifying campaign.

A win for Ghana against Chad will see Ghana leapfrog Madagascar to the top spot in the group and boost their chances of booking their slot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States of America.

After the Chad game, Ghana will travel to face Madagascar at the Al Hoceima Grand Stadium on Monday, March 24, 2025.

The Black Stars previously secured a last-minute 1-0 victory over the Madagascan senior team in the opening game of the World Cup qualifiers at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi thanks to a last-minute goal from Athletic Bilbao strike Inaki Williams in 2023.

Ghana recently failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament for the first time since 2004 after failing to win any of their five Group F games.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Asamoah Gyan ignoring fans

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Joseph Gomashie commented:

"The management of the Black Stars should control the people around the team."

Osikani said:

"Chairman give them some coins wai😂 na boys abr3."

Cubana King Dain commented:

"Boys want some coins 🤣."

Airport staff swarm Jordan Ayew for money

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Airport staff swarmed Jordan Ayew in search of money after he landed at the Kotoka Airport.

The staff followed the Black Stars captain around as he made his way to his car to head for his team's training camp.

The video of the Airport staff swarming Jordan Ayew and begging for money garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh