Hearts of Oak have sent a message to their goalkeeper Benjamin Asare ahead of the game against Chad

The goalkeeper has been named in the Black Stars team for the upcoming qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar

Asare will be hoping to start ahead of Lawrence Ati Zigi and Jojo Wollacot for tonight's game in Accra

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian giants, Accra Hearts of Oak have sent an inspiring message to goalkeeper Benjamin Asare ahead of his first international assignment for the Black Stars.

Asare received his maiden call up for the games against Chad and Madagascar for March's international window.

The goalkeeper has been tipped to start ahead of regulars Lawrence Ati Zigi and Jojo Wollacott following his impressive run with Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.

Hearts of Oak send message to goalkeeper Benjamin Asare ahead of Ghana vs Chad game. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars

Source: Twitter

In a message from the club ahead of the match, the Phobians wished him the best.

"From guarding our net to representing the nation! Tonight, our very own Benjamin Asare steps onto the biggest stage with the national team! Drop a hand in the comments to wish our captain the best of luck! Let’s show them how proud we are!," posted Hearts of Oak.

Asare has kept 12 clean sheets in 18 matches for the former Ghana Premier League champions.

Meanwhile, he faces competition from Saint Gallen shot-stopper Ati Zigi, who has conceded 40 goals in 28 matches while Wollacot has kept only three clean sheets this season.

The Black Stars will hosts Chad on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium before travelling to Morocco to face Madagascar on Monday.

Otto Addo hands Asare invite

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has named Benjamin Asare in his 23-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Otto Addo names 23-man squad for World Cup qualifiers. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars

Source: Twitter

The Hearts of Oak goalkeeper is one of three home-based players in the squad for the two games in March.

Twelve players could not make the squad due to injuries.

Below is the full squad:

Goalkeepers:

Lawrence Ati-Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Joseph Wollacott (Crawley Town), Benjamin Asare (Hearts of Oak).

Defenders:

Gideon Mensah (AJ Auxerre), Ebenezer Annan (Red Star Belgrade), Mohammed Salisu (AS Monaco), Jerome Opoku (Istanbul Basaksehir), Alexander Djiku (Fenerbahçe), Jonas Adjetey (FC Basel), Razak Simpson (Nations FC), Kingsley Schindler (Samsunspor), Kamaradini Mamudu (Medeama SC).

Midfielders:

Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Elisha Owusu (AJ Auxerre), Abu Francis (Cercle Brugge), Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United), Ernest Nuamah (Olympique Lyon).

Forwards:

Antoine Semenyo (AFC Bournemouth), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Southampton), Jordan Ayew (Leicester City), Jerry Afriyie (CD Lugo), Iñaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Christopher Bonsu Baah (Genk).

Asare's sister reacts to invite

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the sister of Ghanaian goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has shared how out of excitement she left work to celebrate her brother's maiden Black Stars call-up.

The Hearts of Oak shot-stopper was handed his first invite for the games against Chad and Madagascar in the World Cup qualifiers.

The 32-year-old has been in incredible form for the Ghanaian giants this season, keeping 12 clean sheets in 18 Ghana Premier League games.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh