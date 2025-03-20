Benjamin Asare of Accra Hearts of Oak stole the show on Day Two of Black Stars' training session

The towering goalkeeper pulled off a string of impressive saves as the Black Stars prepared for the game against Chad

Meanwhile, a generative AI, Grok, has chosen who should be Ghana's No.1 in Friday's must-win World Cup qualifier

Accra Hearts of Oak’s Benjamin Asare has swiftly captured the admiration of Ghanaian football enthusiasts following his maiden call-up to the Black Stars.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper, who has been a standout performer in the Ghana Premier League, has wasted no time making an impression in camp with his sharp reflexes and commanding presence.

Hearts of Oak's Benjamin Asare produces stunning saves in Black Stars camp as Ghana prepares for the World Cup qualifier against Chad.

Benjamin Asare’s goalkeeping brilliance at training

From the onset of preparations for Ghana’s World Cup qualifier against Chad, Asare has been a constant presence in training, showcasing the agility and composure that have earned him a reputation as one of the league’s finest shot-stoppers.

On Day Two of camp, he took part in an 8-a-side drill closely monitored by Otto Addo’s technical team, where he left fans at the Accra Sports Stadium in awe.

His acrobatic saves, quick footwork, and fearless approach turned heads, none more so than when he confidently dribbled past an onrushing attacker—a rare sight for a goalkeeper.

A particularly stunning stop from an Antoine Semenyo strike, which seemed destined for the bottom corner, drew loud applause from the stands.

Fans react to Asare’s performance

The impressive display didn’t just win over those at the stadium but also set social media ablaze, with many taking to X (formerly Twitter) to shower him with praise.

@Hothead45213593 passionately urged:

"We need a hungry goalie in the post, Asare should be starting against Chad."

@MrGbuntui admired his reactions:

"He dey force mmom. I love his reactions. 🔥🔥🔥"

@wttfjnr remained sceptical about his chances of starting:

"This all……. dem go carry Atizigi put for the goal inside give we wai 😔"

@Tsooobi_ summed it up:

"The best 🔥"

From GPL standout to national recognition

While Asare’s performance in training has turned heads, those who have followed the Ghanaian top flight closely will not be surprised.

Before earning his Black Stars call-up, the former Great Olympics goalkeeper kept 12 clean sheets in as many matches, per Owuraku Ampofo, establishing himself as one of the most reliable shot-stoppers in the league.

However, his season wasn’t without blemishes.

A lapse in concentration against Dreams FC on matchday 24, where he misjudged a routine ball and conceded a preventable match-winning goal, remains a blot on an otherwise stellar campaign, per Citi Sports.

Eliminating such unforced errors will be crucial if he hopes to stake a claim for the starting spot when Ghana faces Chad on Friday, March 21.

A case for the No.1 spot?

With Lawrence Ati-Zigi still viewed as the first-choice goalkeeper, Asare’s performances in training could force a rethink within the technical team.

Hearts of Oak's Benjamin Asare has been one of the standout names in the ongoing 2024/25 Ghana Premier League.

His shot-stopping ability, commanding presence, and confidence on the ball make him a strong contender, but consistency will be key.

AI chooses who should be Black Stars goalkeeper

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that generative AI, Grok, weighed in on Ghana’s goalkeeping choice for the crucial World Cup qualifier against Chad.

The artificial intelligence tool on X (formerly Twitter) analyzed Otto Addo’s 23-man squad and selected its preferred shot-stopper for the encounter.

