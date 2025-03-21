West Ham United have sent a message to midfielder Mohammed Kudus ahead of his international assignment with Ghana

The Black Stars attacking midfielder is expected to start for the team ahead of the match against Chad in Accra

The team will leave for Morocco on Saturday ahead of the match against Madagascar in Casablanca

English Premier League side West Ham United have sent a message to their Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers between Ghana and Chad.

The English Premier League star is expected to start for the West Africans at the Accra Sports Stadium n Friday afternoon.

Kudus has been a key member of the team and will be hoping to help the Black Stars return to winning ways.

West Ham United wish Mohammed Kudus well ahead of Chad game.

Source: Twitter

In a message to the midfielder, West Ham United posted: "Mo's Black Stars play Chad. Best of luck, lads."

The Black Stars are chasing a fifth appearance at the World Cup after the disappointment of missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Kudus and his teammates have been preparing since Monday in Accra and will leave for Morocco on Saturday for the game against Madagascar.

The former African champions sits second in Group I after four matches and have the chance to go top of Group I if they beat Chad on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, Kudus will relinquish the captain's armband to Jordan Ayew for the World Cup qualifiers.

“As far as the Kudus situation, (it) was an interim one. There is only one major issue to talk about which is Jordan (Ayew) taking over from Thomas (Partey) so I think we have to move on from there," explained the Ghana FA's spokesman Henry Asante Twum.

Otto Addo hands Asare invite

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has named Benjamin Asare in his 23-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Otto Addo names 23-man squad for Ghana's World Cup qualifiers.

Source: Twitter

The Hearts of Oak goalkeeper is one of three home-based players in the squad for the two games in March.

Twelve players could not make the squad due to injuries.

Below is the full squad:

Goalkeepers:

Lawrence Ati-Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Joseph Wollacott (Crawley Town), Benjamin Asare (Hearts of Oak).

Defenders:

Gideon Mensah (AJ Auxerre), Ebenezer Annan (Red Star Belgrade), Mohammed Salisu (AS Monaco), Jerome Opoku (Istanbul Basaksehir), Alexander Djiku (Fenerbahçe), Jonas Adjetey (FC Basel), Razak Simpson (Nations FC), Kingsley Schindler (Samsunspor), Kamaradini Mamudu (Medeama SC).

Midfielders:

Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Elisha Owusu (AJ Auxerre), Abu Francis (Cercle Brugge), Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United), Ernest Nuamah (Olympique Lyon).

Forwards:

Antoine Semenyo (AFC Bournemouth), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Southampton), Jordan Ayew (Leicester City), Jerry Afriyie (CD Lugo), Iñaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Christopher Bonsu Baah (Genk).

Kudus drops number 10 jersey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus has reportedly decided to drop the number 10 jersey of the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month.

The West Ham United star used the jersey in Ghana's AFCON qualifying games against Sudan, Angola and Niger.

The jersey, which was previously worn by captain Andre Ayew, became vacant after Otto Addo refused to invited the Le Havre star for the AFCON qualifying games.

Source: YEN.com.gh