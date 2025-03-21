Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams lived up to his promise by finding the net in Ghana’s World Cup qualifier against Chad.

The Athletic Bilbao forward scored in the 31st minute, rising high to head home a pinpoint cross from Kingsley Schindler after a well-worked set-piece routine.

Inaki Williams Honours Promise, Scores for Ghana Against Chad

Ghana initially attempted a training ground play, with Ernest Nuamah setting up Mohammed Kudus, whose shot was blocked before Schindler whipped in a perfect delivery for Inaki to finish with a powerful header.

Prior to the game, Williams had confidently assured fans in the local Ghanaian language that he would score.

"Charle, how are you doing? I'm home. This Friday, I will score a goal. See you soon," he declared.

True to his word, he delivered, helping Ghana in their quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars are hoping to book a place at the 2026 Fifa World Cup, scheduled to be hosted by Mexico, the US, and Canada.

The Ghanaian senior national football team has won three matches and lost one in their Group I qualifiers. They are currently second on the table, with Madagascar on top with a one-point difference.

