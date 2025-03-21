The Black Stars of Ghana recorded a statement victory against Chad in the 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium

Goals from Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Salisu and Ernest Nuamah were enough to consign Chad to defeat

Otto Addo’s team will aim to replicate this performance against Madagascar on Monday, March 24, keeping their dreams of reaching 2026 alive

Ghana delivered a remarkable attacking performance as they demolished Chad 5-0 in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday evening.

Otto Addo’s side dominated from start to finish, securing three crucial points to move to the top of Group I.

The Black Stars wasted no time asserting their authority, with Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo opening the scoring in just the second minute.

The 25-year-old striker pounced on the rebound after Chad goalkeeper Jourdain Mbaynassem saved his initial attempt.

Ghana doubled their lead in the 31st minute when Kingsley Schindler’s pinpoint cross found Inaki Williams, who made no mistake with a powerful header.

Five minutes later, Semenyo’s surging run into the box was halted by Chad defender Issa Lony Hassaballaha, leading to a penalty.

Captain Jordan Ayew stepped up and confidently slotted home, giving Ghana a commanding 3-0 lead at halftime.

The onslaught continued in the second half as Ghana capitalised on Chad’s defensive struggles.

In the 56th minute, a corner from Ernest Nuamah found Mohammed Salisu, who was left unmarked and easily headed in the fourth goal.

Nuamah then added his name to the scoresheet in the 68th minute, finishing off a clever backheel assist from Ayew inside the box.

With this emphatic victory, the West Africa nation strengthened their bid for World Cup qualification and will now turn their attention to Monday’s crucial clash against Madagascar.

With momentum on their side, Otto Addo’s team will aim to replicate this performance against Great Red Island, keeping their dreams of reaching 2026 alive.

Team sheet

Ghana: B. Asare, K. Schindler, A. Djiku, M. Salisu (J. Opoku 80’), G. Mensah, M. Kudus, T. Partey (L. Agyekum 83’), E. Nuamah (Abu Francis 71’), I. Williams, A. Semenyo (K. Sulemana 71’), J. Ayew (J. Afriyie 80’)

Chad: J. Mbaynassem, H. Khamis, F. Noubara, A. Abderamane, G. Daba, I. Hassaballah, M. Thiam, A. Mahamat Adam (B. Merba 72’), F. Djoeta (J. Djingar 85’), Y. Allarabaye (B. Goudja 72’), Y. Masra (M. Abakar 72’)

