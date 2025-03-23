Accra Hearts of Oak's shot-stopper Benjamin Asare was handed his Black Stars debut for the game against Chad

The experienced goalkeeper started ahead of first-choice goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi and Jojo Wollacot

A football expert has stated that Asare should not be selected as Ghana's goalkeeper for the match against Madagascar on Monday

There are concerns over goalkeeper Benjamin Asare starting in Ghana’s crucial World Cup qualifier against Madagascar on Monday.

Fresh off dominant wins in their matchday five encounters, Ghana and Madagascar are set for a high-stakes showdown at the Mimoun Al Arsi Stadium in Morocco.

The Black Stars head into the game after a resounding 5-0 victory over Chad, while Madagascar dismantled the Central African Republic 4-1.

Coach Otto Addo made a bold decision by handing Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare his debut start in Ghana’s dominant win over Chad.

The 32-year-old was given the nod ahead of regulars Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Joseph Wollacott and managed to keep a clean sheet in a solid performance.

Despite his impressive start, Nimley believes the magnitude of the Madagascar clash calls for a more experienced option in goal.

He insists that Ghana should revert to its regular shot-stopper for such a crucial encounter.

Otto Addo impressed with Asare

Meanwhile, the Black Stars head coach Addo expressed satisfaction with the goalkeeper's performance during training. Asare was handed a starting role ahead of regular Lawrence Ati Zigi and Joseph Wollacot.

He said, as quoted by the FA website:

"So first of all, it's always, with me, it's always the performance. It doesn't matter which position. It's always the performance. And it's not about maybe somebody saying this or somebody saying that. For that, I'm too much of a coach.

"Surely, I listen and I hear a lot of things. But at the end, I will make the decision together with the staff.

"I think Benjamin Asare has done well before. Otherwise, we wouldn't have called him. And we've been observing him for quite some time. He's done well in training. But the others as well."

Hearts sends message to Asare

Earlier. YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian giants, Accra Hearts of Oak have sent an inspiring message to goalkeeper Benjamin Asare ahead of his first international assignment for the Black Stars.

Asare received his maiden call up for the games against Chad and Madagascar for March's international window.

The goalkeeper has been tipped to start ahead of regulars Lawrence Ati Zigi and Jojo Wollacott following his impressive run with Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.

