The Black Stars of Ghana recorded a statement victory against Chad in the 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium

Goals from Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Salisu and Ernest Nuamah were enough to consign Chad to defeat

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the five key takeaways from the five-star performance by Otto Addo's charges

Jordan Ayew led the Black Stars to a resounding 5-0 victory against Chad, propelling Ghana back to the top of Group I in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The experienced forward not only found the net but also provided an assist, guiding the team to a commanding performance at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Otto Addo's charges recorded a resounding win against Les Sao of Chad on Friday night.

Following the disappointment of missing out on the 2025 AFCON, Otto Addo’s men responded emphatically, putting on a show that erased lingering frustrations.

Here are five major takeaways from Ghana’s emphatic display against Les Sao.

1. Otto Addo’s tactical decisions pay off

Under intense scrutiny since Ghana’s AFCON failure, Otto Addo somewhat silenced critics with a well-executed game plan.

His decision to start Benjamin Asare ahead of regular goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi was bold, but it proved to be a masterstroke.

From the opening whistle, the Black Stars played with renewed intensity and purpose—qualities that had been missing since Addo’s return.

The fluid attacking movement, defensive discipline, and five-goal haul showcased a well-drilled unit ready to compete at the highest level.

2. Benjamin Asare stakes a claim for local players

Despite not facing significant threats, Benjamin Asare exuded the confidence of an established international.

His presence in goal surprised many, with some even questioning the rationale behind the selection.

However, the Hearts of Oak shot-stopper delivered a composed performance, making timely interventions and reading the game well.

Whenever Chad threatened, particularly in the second half, Asare was sharp, showcasing solid reflexes and good command of his area.

His performance strengthens the case for locally-based players and could earn him another start against Madagascar in the next fixture.

3. Captain Jordan Ayew sets the standard

For much of his international career, Jordan Ayew has faced criticism over his style of play. However, in his first game as Ghana’s full-time skipper, he led by example.

The Leicester City forward not only scored and assisted but also worked tirelessly across the pitch.

His influence extended beyond goal contributions—dropping into midfield to aid ball circulation, tracking back defensively, and making intelligent off-the-ball movements.

If this performance is anything to go by, Ayew’s tenure as captain could mark a new era for the Black Stars.

4. Ernest Nuamah – Ghana’s secret weapon

In a squad featuring stars like Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, and Jordan Ayew, Ernest Nuamah might not have been the obvious game-changer.

However, the Olympique Lyon forward delivered a sensational display, proving why he is one of Otto Addo’s most potent attacking options.

Operating across the front three, the 21-year-old showcased his versatility—dribbling past defenders, pressing relentlessly, scoring, and even assisting.

His blend of flair, physicality, and work rate makes him a nightmare for defenders, and Otto Addo now has a dynamic weapon to unleash against any opposition.

5. The fans are back

For a while, Ghanaian supporters had distanced themselves from the Black Stars, especially after the frustrating AFCON qualifiers.

However, the atmosphere at the Accra Sports Stadium told a different story. The fans returned in numbers, passionately backing the team and playing their part as the 12th man.

The energy in the stands mirrored the players' commitment on the pitch, creating a positive synergy that fuelled Ghana’s dominant display.

If this connection between the squad and supporters continues, the Black Stars will have a strong foundation to build on as they chase World Cup qualification.

With momentum on their side, Otto Addo’s team will aim to replicate this performance against Madagascar on Monday, March 24, keeping their dreams of reaching 2026 alive.

