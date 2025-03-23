Cristiano Ronaldo has hit out at a journalist, accusing them of being disrespectful during a press conference

He also criticised the media for constantly spreading negativity about the Portuguese national team ahead of their Nations League quarterfinal clash

Portugal will now look to bounce back when they face Denmark in the decisive second-leg match on Sunday night

Cristiano Ronaldo hit back at a reporter, accusing them of disrespect and blaming the media for spreading negativity about the Portuguese team.

Portugal, the former European champions, find themselves in danger of an early Nations League exit after a surprising 1-0 defeat to Denmark in the first leg of their quarter-final clash.

Ronaldo Clashes with Reporter Over ‘Lack of Respect’ and ‘Negativity’ Towards Portugal

Source: Getty Images

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund struck late to seal the victory, leaving the Selecao with an uphill battle in the return fixture.

Ronaldo was visibly frustrated after Portugal’s defeat and expressed his disappointment, insisting that there is too much negativity surrounding the team.

Addressing reporters, the 40-year-old stated via Goal:

"I think the team is playing well except for one or another game, which is part of football. I believe the team has maintained an excellent level, in my opinion. One thing is for you to have your point of view; I have mine.

"The demand you place on me, the best generations are always the ones that win.

“In my point of view, there are golden generations, there are silver generations, there are bronze generations. It’s whatever you want."

The Al-Nassr star then slammed a reporter for being disrespectful as he added:

"They are the ones that win, the ones that rally the troops and manage to win more than they lose in battles. I feel there is a certain negativity surrounding the national team. I have seen the press conferences in recent days, I don’t like it. I don’t like it.

"Even some of the questions you ask, I think it’s a lack of respect as well when someone asks a question, I will give you my answer, but don’t ask me a question and then look at the computer, you should be looking at me in the eye. I say it and I’ll continue to say it. I’m sure that I will leave the Alvalade with my head held high and I want my teammates and all the Portuguese people to leave the same way, regardless of the result."

Ronaldo and Co will get an opportunity to overturn the one-goal deficit when they host Denmark in the second leg of their quarter-final clash on Sunday at Jose Alvalade Stadium.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh