“He Did Not Kill”: Ghanaians Comdemn Imprisonment of Ghana-Chad Pitch Invader

Mohammed Huzeinu, a Ghanaian football fan, invaded the pitch during the World Cup qualifier match between Ghana and Chad

The pitch invasion at the Accra Sports Stadium has resulted in a 100-day prison senetence for the youngster

Many Ghanaians have expressed outrage at the 100-day prison sentence, arguing that it is too harsh

A ruling by an Accra District Court has sparked heated debates across Ghana after Mohammed Huzeinu, a 21-year-old Ghanaian football fan, was sentenced to 100 days in prison for invading the pitch during the FIFA World Cup qualifying game between Ghana and Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on March 21, 2025.

While the punishment was meted out as a result of his actions, the public response has been divided, with many questioning whether the sentence was too harsh. Some argue that Huzeinu's actions were harmless, while others believe that the judgment was necessary for maintaining order and discipline in sports events across the country.

Ghana vs Chad pitch invasion

During the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between the Black Stars of Ghana and Chad, Huzeinu ran onto the field to hug Bournemouth's Premier League Antoine Semenyo, an act that immediately disrupted the game. Pitch invasions are not uncommon in sports, especially in football, where excited fans often express their adoration for players in unconventional ways.

However, in Ghana, the law is clear about such behavior, pitch invaders are subject to legal action due to the potential risks posed by unauthorized interruptions in professional sporting events.

Huzeinu's intention appeared harmless, but the law doesn't take intent into account when it comes to security and the smooth running of an event. In this case, the court decided that such behavior warranted a 100-day prison sentence, a punishment that many considered excessively severe for a simple act of fandom during the game after which Benjamin Asare was adored with a standing ovation at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Public reaction: A nation divided

The sentence has triggered a wave of controversy. Many Ghanaians have expressed their dissatisfaction with the ruling. Some took to social media to voice their concerns.

One Facebook commenter, Ahmed Adams, reacted:

"He did not kill, he did not attack, he did not hurt anybody or destroy any property, but sentenced for 100 days. Which country is this? Which country is this. Even the NSA Boss who looted our tax payers money was walking freely and common poor citizen who love his country player's was just trying hug his idols was sentence to prison for 100 days. Where are the human right lawyers'"

This sentiment has been echoed by others, who argue that the punishment is disproportionate to the crime. Many feel that Huzeinu's actions were motivated by genuine admiration for his national team, and that his intentions were harmless.

Sam-Ansu Walcott said:

''A very swift judgement. How I wish the corruption perpetrators would have similar court actions with the same energy and swiftness.''

Another person, Anwabateng Latif Kalyppo reacted:

''This sentence is unproductive. He is going to be burden on he state on addition since he wb enjoying free food and shelter.''

Seny Kosimensah Adjandheh gave this opinion:

''Vert stuoid decision. A community service would be a much better. Sweep the stadium for 100 days. Our judges are too fixated on custodial sentences whilst we claim the prisons are overcrowded.''

While majority disagree with the Accra District Court decision, others endorse the ruling, arguing that it will a significant deterrent effect.

Tuomah Alexander said:

''I really like this approach, we should not entertain any silly thing that causes huge loss to the country. He should work hard during the hundred days to pay for the $10, 000 fine,''

Unique Black Stars performers in WCQ

