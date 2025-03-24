President John Dramani Mahama visited the team during a training session, offering encouragement and support

In a Twitter poll, nearly half of the 3,000 respondents credited President Mahama for the Black Stars' big win

Ghana take on Madagascar during Macthday Six of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification series on Monday

In a remarkable performance on March 21, 2025, the Black Stars of Ghana triumphed over Chad with an emphatic 5-0 victory in a World Cup qualifier, with President John Dramani Mahama's role being recognized.

The win, which left fans across the nation ecstatic, was hailed as a fantastic team effort, with players delivering a display of skill, teamwork, and determination ahead of Monday's cruch fixture against Madagascar at 19: 00 GMT.

Some Ghanaian fans believe President John Mahama played the most impactful role in Ghana's 5-0 win over Chad on March 21, 2025 at the Accra Sports Stadium. Image credit: bongo_tribe

Source: Twitter

However, an intriguing narrative emerges from social media and fan discussions, with many Ghanaians believing that President John Dramani Mahama’s involvement in the team’s preparations played a pivotal role in the Black Stars’ success, with local goalkeeper Benjamin Asare featuring in the starting lineup.

A recent Twitter poll conducted by prominent former BBC sports journalist, Ibrahim Sannie Daara, revealed an unexpected outcome: nearly half of the 3,000 participants credited President Mahama with playing a key role in the team’s victory, even ahead of coach Otto Addo and standout players who excelled on the field.

So, what led to this perception, and how influential was the former president in contributing to the Black Stars’ overwhelming win?

A moral-bosoting team visit

The story began on March 19, 2025, just days before the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup Group I qualifier when President Mahama made a visit to the team during one of their training sessions at the Accra Sports Stadium. The visit was not just a ceremonial one; Mahama took the time to personally interact with the players, offering words of encouragement and lifting their spirits in anticipation of the high-stakes match.

For many, the visit was symbolic of the country's unity and support for the Black Stars. In a press statement following the training session, Mahama emphasized the importance of national pride and the role the team plays in uniting Ghanaians. His message resonated deeply with the players and, more importantly, with fans, who saw his presence as a demonstration of support and belief in the team.

While it is easy to argue that it was just a gesture of goodwill, there is a strong sentiment among some fans that Mahama's visit helped boost the team’s confidence. In a sport like football, where morale can significantly impact performance, the timing of the visit couldn’t have been more perfect.

President John Dramani Mahama visited the Black Stars dueing their training on March 19, 2025 at Accra Sports Stadium. Image credit: ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

John Mahama's lighthearted X post

Following the monumental win, President Mahama took to social media to share a lighthearted yet meaningful post. On his official Twitter account, he wrote: “I had a good appetite for dinner after the Black Stars’ 5-0 victory. Congrats guys!” While seemingly a casual remark, the tweet captured the essence of the celebration and further cemented Mahama's connection with the Ghanaian people.

Otto Addo and the Team’s Tactical Excellence

Of course, credit must also be given to coach Otto Addo and the players for their performance. While Ghana failed to qualify for the AFCON 2025 under his watch, his strategic insights and decision-making were key to Ghana’s clinical display on the field against Les Sao of Chad, and in all fairness, the gaffer deserves an applause.

Moreover, players like Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Salisu, Ernest Nuamah, Kingsley Schindler, Benjamin Asare, and Thomas Partey were all instrumental in executing Addo’s game plan. The 5-0 victory was as much about skillful football as it was about teamwork, and it was a performance that demonstrated the Black Stars’ potential on the international stage, with Chad head coach explaining why they could have conceded more goals.

The Power of symbolic leadership in Sports

While it may seem unconventional for a politician to be associated with a football team’s performance, the role of leadership in sports cannot be understated. Leaders often serve as symbols of hope, encouragement, and motivation, and in the case of President Mahama, his involvement in the Black Stars’ preparations offered a sense of national pride and optimism.

Though he is not directly involved in coaching or managing the team, Mahama’s visit sent a clear message: the Black Stars are not alone in their journey. They have the backing of the entire nation, from the president to the everyday citizens. This sense of national support can be a powerful motivator, especially for players who are under immense pressure to perform following their disastrous Africa Cup of Nations 2025 qualifying campaign.

Charles Kwadwo Ntim aka Micky Charles, a veteran Ghanaian journalist and owner of Techiman City FC, spoke to Gariba Raubil of YEN.com.gh regarding the John Mahama's sports ambitions.

''The President has said that the World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar were crucial, and he was ready to provide the team with all the support they needed. That is his commitment to Ghana football, and we all know how passionate he is about the game.'' Micky Charles said.

In a highly charged environment like international football, a leader who can inspire confidence and foster unity can make all the difference, even if their influence is intangible.

A national celebration beyond football

The Black Stars’ 5-0 victory was a source of national pride and a much-needed morale booster for Ghanaian football fans. What stood out, however, was how President Mahama’s involvement—through his visit, encouragement, and post-match celebration—touched a chord with Ghanaians. His actions provided a sense of unity and collective purpose, reminding fans of the role of leadership and national support in the team’s success.

Andre Ayew ommitted from Ghana squad

YEN.com.gh earlier reported why Andre Ayew was not selected in Otto Addo's squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

The Le Havre player has been in fine form this season, scoring some key goals fot the Ligue 1 side, however, the Ghana boss had different ideas.

Source: YEN.com.gh