The Black Stars are set to face Nigeria and England in a high-profile four-nation tournament in June

Otto Addo's men will test their might against the aforementioned teams and two other nations in the next international window

Meanwhile, the Sports Minister has addressed the concerns surrounding the Black Stars' budget for the World Cup qualifiers this month

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghana is gearing up for a high-profile four-nation tournament in June, where they will lock horns with West African rivals Nigeria and three other nations.

This competition, set to be hosted by England, presents an opportunity for the Black Stars to maintain momentum following their impressive performances in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars will feature in a high-stakes four-nation tournament which will be hosted by England in June. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Building on a strong performance

Otto Addo’s side enjoyed a productive March international break, securing six points from two fixtures.

The Black Stars dismantled Chad 5-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium, marking the first time they had scored five goals in a game since a dominant 5-1 victory over Qatar in 2020.

They followed up with another commanding display, easing past Madagascar 3-0 in Morocco to claim the top spot in Group I, per Ghanasoccernet.

With World Cup qualifying fixtures not resuming until September, the Ghana Football Association has lined up this four-nation tournament to keep the squad sharp.

According to Black Stars Management Committee Chairman Dr. Randy Abbey, the upcoming friendlies will offer the coaching staff an extended period to refine tactics and strengthen the team.

"Fortunately, the technical team and management will have the opportunity to further work on the team because, in June, we don’t have qualifiers, so we will be playing a four-nation friendly in England.

"And I am sure that it will be an opportunity for the coaches to do some further work on the team," Dr. Abbey told 3Sports.

Which countries will Ghana face in the four-nation tournament?

Ghana will test their mettle against three diverse opponents, each offering a unique tactical challenge.

The Three Lions of England, under newly appointed manager Thomas Tuchel, will provide a stern examination of the Black Stars' defensive resilience and transitional play.

Familiar foes Nigeria will renew their rivalry with Ghana, continuing a long-standing footballing contest that has delivered thrilling encounters over the years.

The Black Stars of Ghana will renew hostilities with Nigeria in June in a four-nation tournament. Photo by Pius Utomi Ekpei.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles, still reeling from their underwhelming 2026 World Cup qualification campaign, will be eager to make a statement.

Completing the lineup is CONCACAF representative Jamaica, a team known for its physicality and attacking flair under the tactical guidance of former Manchester United assistant manager.

The Reggae Boyz will offer a different dynamic, testing Ghana’s ability to adapt to varied styles of play.

For the Black Stars, this tournament serves as more than just a series of friendlies—it’s a crucial step in rebuilding confidence after a failed attempt to qualify for the next Africa Cup of Nations.

The players and coaching staff will look to use these matches as a platform to restore pride and refine strategies ahead of the next round of competitive fixtures.

Sports Minister speaks about Black Stars' budget

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sports Minister Kofi Adams addressed concerns about the Black Stars' budget, stating that revealing details before the World Cup qualifiers would have been unwise.

Despite the controversy, the Black Stars secured consecutive victories against Chad and Madagascar.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh