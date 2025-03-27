Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew sent a powerful message to Ghanaians after dazzling in the World Cup qualifiers

The 33-year-old was in red-hot form as the Black Stars recorded back-to-back wins against Chad and Madagascar

He will now turn his attention to helping Leicester City snap their seven-game losing streak when they face Man City

Jordan Ayew has expressed heartfelt gratitude to Ghanaians following his exceptional displays in the Black Stars' recent 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Leicester City forward delivered a masterclass over two matches, scoring once and providing four assists as Ghana dominated Chad and Madagascar.

Jordan Ayew's leadership and impact

Wearing the armband for the first time since being named substantive captain, the 33-year-old embraced the responsibility with remarkable poise.

His influence was immediate, spearheading Ghana’s attacking charge in the emphatic 5-0 victory over Les Sao.

He followed up that stellar performance by orchestrating all three goals in the 3-0 triumph against Madagascar, cementing his role as the team’s creative heartbeat, per Ghanasoccernet.

Ayew's contributions have propelled him up the qualification charts, trailing only Mohamed Salah in the scoring ranks while leading all players in assists.

More importantly, the Black Stars now sit atop Group 1 with 15 points, three clear of Comoros, as they edge closer to securing a fifth appearance on football’s biggest stage.

Jordan Ayew's message to Ghanaians

As the international break concluded, Ayew took a moment to acknowledge the unwavering support of Ghanaian fans throughout the qualifying campaign.

"On behalf of my colleagues, I'd like to extend our sincerest gratitude for your unwavering support during our recent 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar," he wrote, as seen on social media.

"Your infectious energy, passion, and loyalty inspire us, and we're deeply honoured to represent this great nation."

While celebrating Ghana’s strong World Cup qualification push, Ayew did not shy away from addressing the team’s disappointment in missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations—the first time Ghana has failed to qualify since 2004.

"Although we faced challenges in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, we're committed to turning things around and making you proud. We're working diligently to enhance our game, ensuring we secure the necessary results in the remaining matches to qualify for the World Cup."

Jordan makes bold pledge

Ayew reassured supporters that the squad remains determined to achieve their ultimate goal, emphasising their resolve to fight until qualification is secured.

"We appreciate your patience, understanding, and encouragement during these critical times. Your voices, messages, and presence at our matches fuel our determination to succeed. We're not giving up! We're focused on the task ahead, and we're confident that together, we can achieve our goal.

"We'll do everything in our power to make Ghana proud and bring joy to your hearts."

With World Cup qualification within reach, Ayew now shifts his attention back to club football, but his message makes one thing clear—the Black Stars are not finished yet.

Jordan Ayew supports Muslim orphanages

In addition to his heartfelt message, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordan Ayew showed generosity during the holy month of Ramadan by supporting Muslim orphanages in Liberia through his foundation.

The 33-year-old forward reaffirmed his commitment to Islamic values with a significant donation.

