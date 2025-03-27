Brazilian legend Romario has cautioned that his country has little chance of winning the 2026 World Cup without Neymar Junior

He believes the 32-year-old's talent and influence are still crucial to the Selecao’s hopes of reclaiming global glory

Despite being Brazil’s all-time top scorer with 79 goals, Neymar has yet to lead his nation to a major international triumph

Brazil, the most successful nation in World Cup history, has been given a bold warning about their chances in the upcoming tournament.

According to legendary forward Romário, their hopes of lifting the trophy again rely heavily on Saudi-based superstar Neymar Jr

Neymar: Brazil Told They Can’t Win World Cup Without Saudi Based Superstar

Brazil’s Recent Struggles on the Global Stage

Despite their storied footballing legacy, Brazil has faced setbacks in recent major tournaments.

After a disappointing quarter-final exit at the 2022 World Cup, their struggles continued at the Copa America last year, where they were eliminated by Uruguay at the same stage.

Their road to the 2026 World Cup has been far from impressive, highlighted by a crushing 4-1 defeat to Argentina in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

Neymar’s Key Role in Brazil’s Future

Brazilian legend Romário has added to concerns about the team's prospects, stressing that Neymar remains vital to their success.

Even though the 32-year-old now plays in the Saudi Pro League, Romário believes Brazil’s World Cup hopes rest heavily on his shoulders.

Since their last World Cup victory in 2002, the five-time champions have repeatedly fallen short, even with the Al-Hilal star in the squad.

Nonetheless, according to Transfermarkt, Neymar has scored 79 goals for the national team, making him the most successful goal scorer in Brazil’s history.

However, he has yet to lead his home nation to major glory on the world stage.

Romario’s faith in Neymar

However, the 53-year-old who led Brazil to World Cup glory in 1994 believes that Neymar still holds the key to their success.

Despite the challenges and criticisms, the former Barcelona and PSG star is seen as the difference-maker who can potentially guide Brazil to their long-awaited sixth World Cup crown.

"If they don't play for Neymar, Brazil won't be World Cup champions. It's as simple as that," Romario said, as cited by Sportskeeda.

"As long as they don't understand that he's the difference maker, they'll continue to fail."

