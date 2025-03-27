Stefano Pioli has been unable to elevate Al-Nassr into serious title contention, falling short of expectations in his tenure

Stefano Pioli could reportedly step down as Al-Nassr’s head coach after just one season in charge of Cristiano Ronaldo’s side.

The 59-year-old took over the Saudi Pro League club in September 2024, only months after parting ways with Italian giants AC Milan.

So far, the Italian manager has led Al-Nassr to 21 wins, six draws, and six defeats.

According to Sportitalia journalist Gianluigi Longari, Pioli could leave Al-Nassr this summer after falling short of expectations.

Since taking charge, he has recorded 21 wins, six draws, and six losses—a respectable but unimpressive run in the Saudi Pro League.

Pioli’s team currently sits third in the standings, trailing league leaders Al-Ittihad by 10 points.

With just nine games remaining, Al-Nassr's chances of clinching the league title seem slim, forcing Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates to wait another year for domestic success.

Italian club chase Pioli

If Pioli decides to part ways with the Saudi club, AS Roma has emerged as a potential destination.

The Serie A side is on the hunt for a new head coach following Claudio Ranieri’s impending retirement at the end of the season.

A move to Roma would see Pioli return to the Stadio Olimpico, though this time with a different club.

The Italian previously led Lazio from 2014 to 2016, securing a top-three Serie A finish and guiding them to the Champions League playoffs.

Ronaldo and Al-Nassr's title hopes fading away

Al-Nassr endured a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Al Ettifaq, delivering a major setback to their Saudi Pro League title hopes, according to Goal.

Stefano Pioli’s side now sits third in the standings after suffering their fourth defeat of the season, trailing reigning champions Al Hilal by six points and league leaders Al Ittihad by 11.

With 52 points, Al-Ittihad remains firmly in control at the top, strengthening their grip on the title race.

What's next for Al-Nassr?

While Al-Nassr has struggled domestically, they remain in contention for AFC Champions League glory, which could still shape Pioli’s future.

However, speculation about his departure continues to build, with his next challenge set for April 4 against Al-Hilal in a crucial domestic clash.

Chairman Wontumi vows to bring Ronaldo and co. to Kotoko

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Chairman Wontumi made a bold declaration, stating his intent to bring Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Vinicius Jr. to the Ghana Premier League.

While the idea appears improbable, Wontumi remains steadfast in his belief that he can turn it into reality.

