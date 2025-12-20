Ghana has not lifted the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy since 1982, with the long wait continuing despite three appearances in the final

A former international has now revealed the painful reasons behind the Black Stars’ failure to win silverware, especially during Stephen Appiah’s era as captain

Appiah is widely regarded as an outstanding leader, praised for fostering unity and stability within the team throughout his near-decade reign

Former Black Stars midfielder Derek Boateng has opened up on what he describes as the painful truth behind Ghana’s failure to lift the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) during the era of Stephen Appiah.

Speaking with emotion and clarity, Boateng explained that injuries to the former captain robbed a gifted generation of players of the leadership they needed at the most decisive moments.

According to Boateng, who championed the 'sack' of Kevin-Prince from the national team, the Black Stars were at their strongest whenever Appiah was fully fit and commanding the dressing room.

His influence, both in matches and training, set standards that lifted everyone around him. Sadly, a serious knee problem disrupted that balance and gradually weakened the team’s structure.

How injury changed Ghana’s AFCON story

In an interview with Sporty FM, Boateng reflected on how close Ghana came to glory and why those dreams never materialised.

“As we went to about two or three finals, semifinals thereabouts, I feel like if not for Stephen Appiah's injuries, he could have led us to win a trophy,” he said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

Appiah captained the Black Stars from 2002 until 2010, a period many fans remember as one of promise mixed with frustration.

Ghana reached the semi-finals in 2008 and the final in 2010, yet the ultimate prize remained elusive.

Appiah himself was absent in the semi-final run at the 2008 tournament. In 2006, he was not fully fit, while injuries ruled him out entirely in 2010, according to Transfermarkt. Boateng believes that absence was decisive.

“But the injury came so early, at his peak. And when you start having knee injuries, it means your career is going down. So I feel like when Stephen got that injury, that’s when things started dropping for us,” he said.

Beyond tactics and results, Boateng spoke warmly about Appiah’s character and how it shaped the team culture.

“Stephen would never ask a young player to do anything he wouldn’t do himself on the field or in training. I remember watching him train, the way he ran and worked. I said to myself, ‘Look at my senior, how he’s running, how he’s playing."

"I need to do more. I need to step up.’ Everything he asked us to do, he did it himself to show us we had no excuse. His leadership quality was amazing. When it was time to joke, we joked. When it was time for business, it was business.”

Although silverware never came under his captaincy, Appiah still carved his name into Ghanaian football history.

According to Ghanasoccernet, he became the first skipper to lead the Black Stars to a FIFA World Cup in 2006, a milestone that changed the nation’s global standing.

Today, Appiah continues to serve Ghanaian football as Vice Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, acting as a bridge between administrators and players, and still offering the leadership many believe once held a golden generation together.

