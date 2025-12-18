Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has shed light on his sensational long-range strike for Leicester City in the English Championship

The 21-year-old’s effort, now recognised as the longest-range goal in the competition’s history, captured widespread attention and dominated the headlines

Known for his ability to score from distance, Fatawu has recorded 10 goal involvements this season, finding the net four times and providing six assists

Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has finally broken his silence after producing one of the most breathtaking moments of the 2025/26 English Championship season.

On Saturday, December 13, 2025, the 21-year-old stunned fans at the King Power Stadium with a sensational long-range strike that sealed Leicester City’s 3-1 win over Ipswich Town and instantly went viral.

Fatawu Issahaku in action for Leicester City during their English Championship match against Ipswich on December 13, 2025. Photo by Plumb Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Black Stars attacker spotted Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton off his line and launched an audacious effort from almost 65 yards, which, according to Sky Sports, is the longest range Championship goal on Opta records.

It was a goal that lit up the stadium and dominated post-match conversations across England and beyond.

Fatawu reflects on his historic goal

Speaking after the game, Fatawu admitted the goal has been living rent-free in his head since the final whistle. He described it as the finest strike of his career and revealed he has been replaying it constantly.

"I think this is the best goal I've ever scored. It was special, and I'm so happy I got the goal," he said.

The winger, who was praised by BBC journalist John Bennett, then took fans inside his thinking at the moment he won possession. Everything, he explained, happened instinctively.

"When I intercepted the ball, my first touch, I was already thinking about it [scoring from range] and I knew the goalkeeper was out so when I got my first touch and I got it right, I was like, 'I'm going to shoot'."

As the ball travelled toward the goal, there was a brief moment of doubt before joy took over for Fatawu.

"I was waiting because the ball went wide, but when it bounced, then I knew it was going in so I started celebrating."

His celebration almost turned into a solo victory lap, but 'tired' teammates quickly intervened.

"I was going to go around the field but the guys held me. They even said, why did I run like that? Because they were tired."

Watch the full interview:

Fatawu's track record of long-range goals

Scoring from a distance is nothing new for Fatawu. He has attempted similar efforts earlier this season and even during training, sometimes drawing playful complaints from teammates, as cited by Leicester's official website.

In his youth days, he struck memorable long-range goals for the Black Satellites at the 2020 AFCON Under-20 tournament and later for the Black Meteors against Algeria in an Under-23 qualifier. Still, this one felt different.

Fatawu Issahaku leads celebrations for his stunning goal against Ipswich Town. Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

"I have a couple of goals I have scored like this [from range] but this one [against Ipswich] was special. I have never scored this goal [from a distance] like in a high level. So this was one was just special and just so important for me."

The strike overshadowed Bobby De Cordova Reid’s early opener and capped a strong Leicester display that also saw Jordan Ayew score before Jens Cajuste replied for Ipswich. Fatawu earned an impressive 8.1 Sofascore rating, the highest on the pitch.

Below are Fatawu's stats vs Ipswich:

According to Transfermarkt, he now boasts 10 goal involvements this season with four goals and six assists. He will aim to add more when Leicester travel to face Queens Park Rangers on December 20.

