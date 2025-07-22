Akrobeto made a rare public appearance over two months after he was involved in a near-fatal accident

In a video, the Kumawood actor expressed excitement as he enjoyed a local beverage in a plush house

Abroketo also shared his thoughts about the Black Queens' ongoing campaign in the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations

Celebrated Kumawood actor and television personality Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobeto, has courted attention after his latest public appearance.

Kumawood actor Akrobeto enjoys Fan Choco as he steps out in public.

Source: TikTok

In a series of TikTok videos seen by YEN.com.gh, the UTV Ghana Real News host beamed with excitement as he wore a specially designed Ghana Black Stars jersey, shorts, and men's classic half shoes on the premises of an unidentified residence.

As he interacted with an associate on the compound of the house, the Kumawood actor enjoyed the Fan Choco Milk, a frozen chocolate-flavoured milk drink made from authentic Ghanaian cocoa by Fan Milk Ghana Limited.

He was all smiles as he took multiple sips from the beverage he had acquired from a local vendor.

Later, Akrobeto walked around the compound barefoot and expressed his support for the Ghana Black Queens ahead of their crucial semifinal game against the Moroccan team in the Semifinal of the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

He commended the team for their performances in the tournament and called on Ghanaians to throw their massive support behind them to beat the host nation and progress to the finals.

Akrobeto escapes unhurt in a severe accident in Konongo on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Source: Facebook

The comic actor and TV personality later showcased his impressive dance moves as he serenaded himself with music.

Akrobeto escapes unhurt from car accident

Abroketo's sighting comes almost two months after he was involved in a severe accident while travelling to Kumasi in his luxurious vehicle on Friday, May 23, 2025.

The news of the Kumawood actor's accident was confirmed by UTV News, which shared exclusive footage from the scene.

The unfortunate incident left the rear windshield of his 2024 registered Toyota Venza shattered into pieces after a shipping container collided with it from behind at Konongo in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Footage showed the wreckage with some individuals checking up on Akrobeto, who was a bit taken aback by the harrowing experience.

Despite not sustaining any physical injuries, the actor was admitted to a local medical facility for a routine checkup by the first responders.

Actor Akrobeto was later discharged from the hospital, where he gave an update on his medical condition.

The video of Akrobeto enjoying Fan Choco in public is below:

The video of Akrobeto showing support to the Ghana Black Queens ahead of their game is below:

Reactions to Akrobeto enjoying Fan Choco

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Baddest commented:

"Enjoyment for real 😍😍😍."

Black.beauty7134 wrote:

"Nice looking 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Qwame said:

"Wofa wafu paa ni😂❤️."

Akrobeto outdoors unique Kantanka SUV

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akrobeto outdoored a unique Kantanka SUV that spoke Twi whenever it drove backwards.

In a video, the Kumawood actor drove the blue-coloured Kantanka Ɔnantefoɔ SUV in a video shared by Osebo The Zaraman.

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to rave about the new Kantanka SUV and its unique qualities.

Source: YEN.com.gh