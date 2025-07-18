Nigeria ripped Zambia to shreds to book a spot in the semi-finals of the ongoing 2024 WAFCON

Goals from Osinachi Ohale, Okoronkwo, Ihezuo, Demehin, and Folashade Ijamilusi sealed a resounding 5-0 win for the Super Falcons

The West African giants are now two games away from securing their 10th continental crown

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Nigeria's Super Falcons have become the first team to secure a place in the semi-finals of the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), following a commanding display against Zambia's Copper Queens.

Billed as the standout fixture of the quarter-final round, the encounter between Nigeria and Zambia promised fireworks.

But at the Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca, it was the West Africans who lit up the afternoon with an emphatic performance that left no room for doubt.

Players of Nigeria line up ahead of their second group game against Botswana on July 10, 2025. Photo credit: @CAFwomen/X.

Source: Twitter

How Nigeria scored five against Zambia to reach WAFCON semis

From the opening whistle, the Super Falcons made their intentions clear, flying out of the blocks with relentless intensity.

Barely two minutes had passed when Esther Okoronkwo whipped in a pinpoint cross, which was expertly finished by defender Osinachi Ohale to give Nigeria the perfect start.

Though Zambia managed to briefly regroup and hold back the tide, their resistance cracked again just after the half-hour mark.

This time, Okoronkwo turned scorer, chesting a pass from Rasheedat Ajibade before doubling Nigeria's lead.

Things went from bad to worse for the Copper Queens before the break. Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie launched a long ball forward, which found Chinwendu Ihezuo in stride.

The forward twisted past her marker with ease and calmly slotted in a third, giving Nigeria a commanding lead heading into halftime.

Nora Hauptle's changes fruitless as Nigeria emerge victorious

After the interval, Zambian coach Nora Hauptle, who famously guided Ghana’s Black Queens back to WAFCON for the first time since 2018, introduced several changes in a bid to shift the momentum.

But the adjustments had little effect.

Key attackers Racheal Kundananji and Barbra Banda, who had both impressed in the group stages with three goals and an assist apiece, were completely neutralised by Nigeria’s disciplined backline.

The Super Falcons defended with precision and gave their opponents no breathing space.

As the second half wore on, Nigeria continued to press. Oluwatosin Demehin added a fourth, rising unmarked to head in from yet another superb cross by Okoronkwo.

And just when Zambia hoped the scoreline wouldn’t worsen, Folashade Ijamilusi capped things off in stoppage time, connecting sweetly with an Ajibade assist to seal a five-star performance.

What is the head-to-head record between Nigeria and Zambia

Beyond the emphatic win and semi-final ticket, the match also underscored Nigeria’s long-standing dominance over the Southern African nation.

Players of Nigeria celebrate after scoring against the Copper Queens of Zambia. Photo credit: @CAFwomen/X.

Source: Twitter

According to Flashscore, the Super Falcons have now defeated Zambia in three of their four previous meetings, racking up 16 goals and conceding just once.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh