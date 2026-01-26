Luka Modric named the manager he considers the toughest in football, recalling a moment when Cristiano Ronaldo was reduced to tears

The Croatian legend described the coach as brutally direct yet honest, treating superstars and newcomers the same way

Despite winning major trophies together, the manager’s intense demands reportedly created friction in the Real Madrid dressing room

Former Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modrić has disclosed his choice for the “toughest manager in the world” - the coach he says once made Cristiano Ronaldo cry.

From the outside, that may sound unbelievable. Ronaldo is known for his relentless winning mentality, often described as unbreakable, and was even credited by some with helping guide Portugal from the sidelines during their Euro 2016 triumph.

Luka Modric Opens Up on Brutal Coach Who Once Made Cristiano Ronaldo Cry

Source: Getty Images

Between them, Modrić and Ronaldo have collected 34 and 36 trophies respectively over their glittering careers, sharing both the dressing room and starting XI during four Champions League title-winning campaigns.

Modrić also stands out as the only player to break the Lionel Messi–Cristiano Ronaldo Ballon d’Or duopoly during a 13-year span from 2007 to 2021.

Still, their success was not built on talent alone. Managers played a major role in shaping their careers. Now 40 and still playing with AC Milan, Modrić has reflected on one coach in particular, a figure whose time at the Santiago Bernabéu was challenging, yet whose strict and uncompromising methods left a deep mark.

Modrić names the coach who made Ronaldo cry

In an in-depth interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Modrić spoke about several key managers from his career, including Carlo Ancelotti and his current boss Massimiliano Allegri.

However, he described José Mourinho as the toughest of them all, recalling a moment when the Portuguese manager brought even Ronaldo to tears. Modrić said:

“I saw him [José Mourinho] make Cristiano Ronaldo cry in the locker room, a man who gives his all on the pitch, because for once he didn’t chase the opposing full-back. Mourinho is very direct with the players, but he’s honest. He treated Sergio Ramos and the new arrivals the same way: if he had to tell you something, he’d tell you.”

Luka Modric Opens Up on Brutal Coach Who Once Made Cristiano Ronaldo Cry

Source: Getty Images

Mourinho and Ronaldo share a complex relationship marked by both great success and underlying friction. The two Portuguese icons worked together at Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013, winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de España.

Under Mourinho, Ronaldo elevated his game to extraordinary levels, producing some of the most prolific seasons of his career, including a then club-record 60 goals during the 2011/12 season.

Yet despite the trophies and goals, tensions surfaced during Mourinho’s final campaign in 2012/13, and the relationship eventually deteriorated. Reports at the time suggested the strain came from Mourinho’s relentless demands and his readiness to publicly criticise players in a dressing room already filled with strong personalities.

One reported flashpoint occurred when Mourinho criticised Ronaldo for not carrying out defensive duties, leading to a heated exchange. That episode is believed to be the moment Modrić was referring to when he mentioned tears in the dressing room. Mourinho later said Ronaldo “thought he knew everything” and could be difficult to manage at times.

Mourinho returns to Benfica after 25 years

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that S.L. Benfica officially announced José Mourinho as their new head coach, marking a sensational return to the club where he began his managerial career 25 years ago.

The Portuguese tactician took over from Bruno Lage, who was relieved of his duties following Benfica’s surprise 3-2 home defeat to Qarabag in their Champions League opener in September 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh