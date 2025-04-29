LEGENDARY Portuguese footballer Luís Figo and his stunning Swedish model wife Helen Svedin have reportedly separated, according to Spanish media.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The former Real Madrid and Barcelona star, 52, and the 50-year-old blonde beauty, who tied the knot in 2001, have ended their romantic relationship.

Figo, who has attended events with his wife over the years, was recently spotted alone at the Laureus Awards, where he named his daughters Daniela, Martina and Stella as the best thing to have ever happened to him, but left out his wife.

Figo moves into hotel after split from wife

Spanish outlet Vanitatis has reported that both Figo and Svedin are now "leading separate lives," although there has been no official confirmation of a separation.

Spanish publication Marca adds that Figo had already temporarily left the family home for two weeks three years ago and is reportedly staying in a hotel.

Figo dating Iker Casillas's ex-girlfriend?

Marca also reports that Figo had been linked to model Claudia Bavel, who previously claimed to have had a relationship with his former teammate Iker Casillas.

However, the 2000 Ballon d'Or winner denied these rumours and threatened legal action.

Figo and Svedin, who have three children together, appeared to have it all.

A glamorous marriage filled with lavish holidays, red carpet events, and more.

Figo, who has kept a relatively low profile since his retirement from football, has been focused on his post-soccer ventures.

While Svedin has continued to enjoy the limelight in the fashion industry.

The couple's love story captured the public's imagination. Figo, one of football’s most dazzling stars, met Svedin in 1996.

When she was at the height of her modelling career. It wasn’t long before they fell head over heels for each other, and their whirlwind romance led to a marriage that seemed straight out of a fairytale.

But, as with everything in life, it seems that the end has come, and both will have to go their separate ways.

Figo is undoubtedly one of the most gifted players of his generation, winning 16 trophies in total, including the UEFA Champions League, playing for Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Inter Milan.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh