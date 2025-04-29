2024/25 UEFA CL semi-finalists Paris Saint-Germain sealed their League Phase place by clinching the 2024/25 Ligue 1 title

Real Madrid and Barcelona both guaranteed top 4 La Liga finishes, locking in their spots before the domestic campaign even ends

Czech champions Slavia Prague join perennial contenders, while clubs like Liverpool, Napoli, Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe are guaranteed

Before the final whistle blows on the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League, 13 clubs have already punched their tickets to next season’s league phase.

From perennial powerhouses to surprise package entrants, these teams have leveraged domestic form and historic pedigree to secure their places.

Here’s an in-depth look at the sides already confirmed for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League phase, and what their early qualification means for Europe’s premier club competition.

PSG solidifies their spot

Paris Saint-Germain has once again combined domestic dominance with deep continental runs.

Clinching the 2024/25 Ligue 1 title means automatic qualification for next season's UCL League Phase, but their Champions League semi-final berth, where they await Arsenal, cements their status as European heavyweights.

With Thomas Partey shining against Real Madrid and missing out on Tuesday's crunch fixture, PSG will likely look to exploit the absence of the key Ghanaian midfielder.

Real Madrid and Barcelona lead La Liga charge

In Spain, El Clásico rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona have both locked down 2025/26 Champions League league phase berths early.

Real Madrid’s remarkable consistency guarantees a top-four La Liga finish, while Barcelona’s lead at the summit ensures they’ll sit among the seeded teams.

With Los Blancos already eliminated from the current UEFA Champions League, Barcelona, on the other hand, are aiming for a historic treble under Hansi Flick.

Bayern Munich and Leverkusen battle for Bavaria

Bayern Munich’s near-unstoppable run in the Bundesliga has them poised to finish at least second, if not claim another Meisterschale.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen’s title challenge has secured them the runners-up spot. Both clubs bring contrasting styles.

Next season could see the German giants target the UCL trophy after their elimination from the coveted competition this season.

Ajax keeps Eredivisie hopes alive

Ajax’s qualification from the Eredivisie is a testament to their unwavering commitment to youth development and attacking football.

The Dutch champions will return to the Champions League league phase looking to build on their famous comeback runs of recent years.

Sporting CP and Benfica secure qualifications

Portugal’s big two will both feature in the 2025/26 group stage as Sporting CP’s relentless domestic form has them chasing the title and a return to Europe’s elite.

On the flip side, Benfica’s historic pedigree ensures they never stray far from the Champions League.

Both clubs have recalibrated in recent seasons—Sporting by investing in young scouting networks, Benfica by marrying youth with savvy veteran signings such as Angel di Maria.

Slavia Prague makes their mark

Slavia Prague’s emergence from the Czech First League highlights the growing depth of European competition.

The Prague side has blended tactical discipline with a fearless attacking ethos to clinch qualification.

Liverpool crowned Premier League champions

Liverpool’s triumphant Premier League campaign has already guaranteed their spot at the elite table next season.

Under Arne Slot's stewardship, the Reds have married intense pressing with clinical attack to recapture England’s top prize.

Despite failing against PSG in the current UCL campaign, Liverpool will still be among the favorites in next season’s Champions League draw.

Napoli eyes European glory

Fresh from challenging Juventus and Milan domestically, Napoli have already secured qualification.

The Partenopei’s vibrant, high-octane style under Antonio Conte means they are guaranteed a top 4 finish in the 2024/25 Serie A.

Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe ride high

Turkey’s two most decorated clubs will both feature in 2025/26 UCL league phase. Galatasaray, riding high in the Süper Lig, have leveraged big-game experience in the country to clinch their spot.

Fenerbahçe’s domestic resurgence under Jose Mourinho has seen them seal qualification.

Expect both sides to bring passionate home atmospheres and tactical unpredictability to their group-stage fixtures.

Full list of qualified teams for 2025/26 UEFA CL League Phase

1. PSG

2 .Real Madrid

3. FC Barcelona

4. Liverpool

5 .Slavia Prague

6 .Ajax

7 .Napoli

8 .Bayern Munich

9. Bayer Leverkusen

10 .Fenerbahce

11 .Galatasaray

12 .Sporting CP

13 .Benfica

What to expect in 2025/26

With 13 of the 36 spots already filled, the early picture promises a tantalising mix of established giants and daring outsiders.

As the remaining tickets are contested through domestic leagues and qualifying rounds, storylines will emerge: Can PSG avenge past semi-final heartbreak? Will Slavia Prague stun a European stalwart?

How will the Ligue 1, Premier League, and Bundesliga champions fare against each other?

