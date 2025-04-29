Football fans, predominantly Arsenal supporters, have concluded that Thomas Partey's absence cost them their loss to PSG

A fourth-minute strike from Ousmane Dembele proved to be the decisive blow as the French champions pipped the Gunners on Tuesday night

With Partey expected to return to the starting lineup for the second leg, Arsenal would hope to stage an epic comeback next Wednesday

Arsenal endured a crushing blow on Tuesday night, April 29, as they fell 1-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in the opening leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final at the Emirates.

At the heart of their struggle was the notable absence of midfield anchor Thomas Partey, who missed the tie through suspension after accumulating too many bookings in previous rounds.

Partey's absence felt as Arsenal fall to PSG

The Ghanaian has been a pillar in the Gunners' European campaign, offering both defensive assurance and transitional balance.

With his unavailability, manager Mikel Arteta turned to Mikel Merino to partner Declan Rice at the base of midfield.

However, the reshuffled pairing found it difficult to contend with the fluidity and sharpness of PSG’s central unit—Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, and Joao Neves—who seamlessly controlled proceedings from start to finish.

Ousmane Dembele breaks Arsenal's home invincibility

The evening turned sour almost instantly for the North London outfit.

Just four minutes in, Ousmane Dembele capitalised on a defensive lapse to rifle home what proved to be the match-winner, handing the visitors an early advantage.

Despite Arsenal's attempts to rally, the French side’s organisation and press-resistant midfield consistently disrupted the hosts' rhythm.

Declan Rice floated a dangerous free-kick from the left flank, and Merino met it with a well-timed header that left Gianluigi Donnarumma rooted.

The stadium erupted in celebration, but joy quickly turned to disappointment as VAR ruled the Spaniard narrowly offside, cancelling out the equaliser, per Goal.

Statistically, the result marked PSG’s first away triumph against English opposition in six Champions League encounters, having previously lost to four different Premier League clubs in that run, according to The Analyst.

Fans blame Arsenal's loss on Partey's absence

In the aftermath, many supporters took to social media to highlight Partey’s importance:

@the_marcoli_boy boldly claimed:

"Thomas Partey was carrying Arsenal all along."

@FelixjoeAnsah6 chimed in:

"Arsenal fans don't even respect him, see how PSG are humiliating their midfield."

@ByleBenbaxter wrote:

"They didn't know he was their Agyenkwa yet they wanted him out, now he's out and they suffer."

@bonneyblaze81 lamented:

"So Partey no play they can’t even score eii, without Partey Arsenal is nothing."

@BillymanDelasi summed up:

"That composure from defence is missing."

What lies ahead

Now, with the second leg looming at the Parc des Princes, the Gunners face an uphill battle.

To overturn the deficit and book a place in the Champions League final for the first time since 2006, they will need to produce a stirring comeback. Partey's anticipated return might just provide the stabilising influence required for such a turnaround.

Partey earns praise from Asamoah Gyan

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Asamoah Gyan has thrown his weight behind Thomas Partey as contract extension talks swirl at Arsenal.

Gyan believes the midfield dynamo still has plenty to offer and insists that if the Gunners hesitate, Partey won't be short of suitors from top clubs across the globe.

