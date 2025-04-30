Khvicha Kvaratskhelia believed he should have been awarded a penalty after a challenge by Jurrien Timber during Tuesday night’s clash

PSG edged Arsenal 1-0 thanks to an early strike from Ousmane Dembele, giving the French side a narrow lead ahead of the second leg

However, former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has explained why the Georgian winger’s appeal was waved away

Paris Saint-Germain supporters were left frustrated after being denied what they believed was a clear penalty following a challenge on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Despite the controversy, PSG will head into next week's Champions League semi-final second leg against Arsenal with a slender 1-0 advantage.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was denied a penalty after this foul by Jurrien Timber. Photos by Touchline X/Jean Catuffe.

The decisive goal came early, as Ousmane Dembele fired a powerful left-footed shot off the post and into the net just four minutes into the first leg.

The forward has been in sensational form this season and is among the leading contenders for the Ballon d'Or later this year and he wasted no time punishing Arsenal.

PSG denied penalty vs Arsenal

The French champions believed they were denied a clear opportunity to double their lead shortly after Dembélé’s early strike.

Kvaratskhelia weaved past a few defenders before being brought down by Jurrien Timber inside the box.

Replays showed the Arsenal defender had his arm around the Georgian winger, but referee Slavko Vincic waved play on, and VAR chose not to review the incident.

Why Kvaratskhelia wasn't given penalty vs Arsenal

While UEFA has yet to issue an official explanation for the decision, former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg offered insight into why Slavko Vincic chose not to award the penalty.

Speaking on Amazon Prime, Clattenburg, joined the commentary team covering the game, explained that although Jurrien Timber had his arm on Kvaratskhelia, the attacker’s fall did not appear natural.

“I just don’t think it was a penalty. The referee looks at whether the fall is natural — and when the attacker throws his arm up like that, it signals simulation,” he explained.

Clattenburg also criticised Kvaratskhelia’s reaction, suggesting the Georgian winger should have been booked:

“Charging at the referee like that? That’s a clear yellow for dissent.”

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia fights for the ball with Jurrien Timber during Arsenal vs PSG clash. Photo by Jean Catuffe.

Dembélé doubtful for the return leg in Paris

Meanwhile, Luis Enrique has confirmed that Ousmane Dembélé was taken off due to “slight discomfort” during PSG’s Champions League clash with Arsenal.

The French winger was substituted in the second half after appearing to suffer a muscle issue, though he managed to walk off the pitch without limping.

Speaking to Movistar, Enrique said:

“Ousmane felt a slight discomfort. We don’t know how bad it is until the tests are done. We’ll try to have him ready for the second leg, but if he’s not, someone else will step in.”

Fans blame Arsenal's loss on Partey's absence

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Arsenal fans are pointing fingers at Partey’s absence as a key reason behind their defeat to PSG.

In the wake of the loss, many supporters flooded social media, emphasising just how crucial the Ghanaian midfielder is to the team's balance and control.

