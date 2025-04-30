Mikel Arteta has brushed off suggestions that Thomas Partey's suspension was the key factor in their 1-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain

Partey missed the match due to a ban triggered by accumulated yellow cards in the previous round against Real Madrid.

The Ghanaian is, however, expected to return to the starting lineup for the crucial second leg in Paris next week

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has dismissed the idea that Thomas Partey's suspension played a decisive role in the Gunners' 1-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final first leg.

Ousmane Dembele capitalised during this early spell, drilling home his eighth European goal of the campaign to give PSG a narrow lead ahead of the return leg in Paris.

Mikel Merino had a goal ruled out for offside for the North London outfit in the second half as the Gunners pushed for an equaliser.

Speaking after the defeat at the Emirates Stadium, Arteta instead highlighted his side's slow start as the main reason behind the result.

Despite pundits on Amazon Prime pointing to Partey's absence in midfield, Arteta insisted other factors were more significant.

"Disappointed with the result obviously," Arteta said via Express Sports.

"We put so much into the game. It's true that the first 10-15 minutes we struggled to get momentum and to get the dominance that we wanted."

Arteta rejects Partey blame after PSG defeat

Partey missed the match due to a suspension following yellow card accumulation, a factor many believed left Arsenal vulnerable in midfield.

However, Arteta downplayed its impact, praising his current midfield duo of Declan Rice and Mikel Merino.

"I don't know, I think Declan and Mikel were enormous tonight," he responded when asked if Partey was missed.

"He [Partey] gives us options and a different threat, but I think the midfield we had was strong and gave everything."

Looking ahead to the second leg, Arteta remained confident:

"It’s only half-time, and we have a big chance to be in the final."

Recognising PSG's quality

Arteta also acknowledged PSG's individual brilliance, particularly Dembele's strike, which he described as a moment of class rather than a systemic failure.

"Sometimes you just have to recognise the talent of the individual," he said. "They get out of a tight spot, and with seven of our players behind the ball, they still score."

Arteta noted that key moments defined the outcome: Martinelli's missed one-on-one, Trossard's chance saved by Donnarumma, and Merino's disallowed goal.

"That’s the margins, that’s the level," he concluded, hopeful of a turnaround in the second leg in Paris.

What's next for Partey and Arsenal

With his suspension now served, the Ghanaian midfielder will be available for selection in next Wednesday’s crucial second leg, per ESPN.

He is expected to return to the starting lineup as Arsenal face the daunting challenge of overturning the deficit against Luis Enrique’s in-form French champions in Paris.

Fans blame Arsenal's loss on Partey's absence

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Arsenal fans are pointing fingers at Partey’s absence as a key reason behind their defeat to PSG.

In the wake of the loss, many supporters flooded social media, emphasising just how crucial the Ghanaian midfielder is to the team's balance and control.

