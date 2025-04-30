Emmanuel Agyeman Badu surprises fans with his unexpected commentary skills during a local football match

The 2024 World Cup star for Ghana dazzled fans with his skills on the mic after excelling for the Black Stars with 78 caps

The former tough-tackling midfielder played for Berekum Arsenal and Asante Kotoko before taking his career to Europe

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyeman Badu is back in the spotlight for his unexpected flair behind the microphone.

Unlike Thomas Partey who shone against Real Madrid recently, Badu is in the news for an off the pitch reason.

The 34-year-old, who recently returned to local football with Great Olympics, turned into a surprise commentator for a friendly match involving retired Black Stars players, and the video is quickly making rounds on social media.

Bursaspor's new signing Agyemang-Badu (L) poses for a photo after signing a contract as Bursaspor President Ali Ay (R) stands near him on August 03, 2017. Image credit: Ali Atmaca/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

From the pitch to commentary box

In a heartwarming scene during a local exhibition game featuring former Ghanaian football stars at Bawaleshie Park in Accra, Badu grabbed the mic and gave fans a taste of his hidden talent as a football commentator.

The ex-Udinese midfielder’s engaging and humorous commentary instantly lit up the event, drawing cheers from fans at the venue and laughter from those who later watched the viral video online.

Watch the viral commentary video of Agyemang-Badu below.

Badu, who played at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and was a key member of Ghana's U-20 World Cup-winning team in 2009, has always been admired for his football intelligence.

His insightful take on the game as it unfolded made many wonder if this might be the beginning of a new chapter in his post-playing career.

Glance at a rich career

Before this unexpected turn into media, Badu enjoyed an illustrious playing career. He began with local clubs Berekum Arsenal and Asante Kotoko, where he quickly caught the eye of scouts and moved abroad.

In Italy, he spent nearly a decade with Udinese, becoming one of Ghana’s most consistent exports in Serie A.

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu of Udinese Calcio looks on during the Serie A match between Udinese and Genoa CFC at Stadio Friuli on March 30, 2019. Image credit: Alessandro Sabattini

Source: Getty Images

He also had stints with Hellas Verona and Turkish side Bursaspor, where he continued to impress with his work rate and technical skill.

After years abroad, Badu made a shock return to the Ghana Premier League in 2022, joining Accra Great Olympics.

His return was seen as a move to help raise the profile of the domestic league, and he has since become a mentor figure to younger players in the squad.

Fans react to the viral moment

The video clip of Badu’s commentary has taken social media by storm, with fans applauding his natural charisma and delivery.

His blend of humor, knowledge of the game, and relaxed tone made the broadcast not only informative but also highly entertaining.

“This guy is made for radio or TV!” one fan commented on TikTok.

Others have called on local broadcasters to consider Badu for punditry or commentary roles during Ghana Premier League matches or even national team games.

New path in the making?

While it’s unclear whether Badu has plans to pursue a media career full-time, his commentary stint hints at promising potential beyond football.

Many former players have successfully transitioned into broadcasting, and Badu might just be the next to follow that path.

Thomas Partey's Arsenal kit up for grabs

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Thomas Partey's fan contest for his Arsenal jersey worn in the 2-1 UEFA Champions League win against Real Madrid on April 16 at the Santiago Bernebeu.

The Ghanaian midfielder helped the Premier League side to back-to-back victories against Carlo Ancelotti's side as Arsenal made it to the semi-finals.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh