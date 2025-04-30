Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey offers his match-worn shirt from the 2-1 win over Real Madrid as a prize in a fan contest

Renowned Ghanaian journalist Nana Aba Anamoah is running the contest, engaging Partey fans across social media

After missing the UCL semifinal first leg due to suspension, Partey is expected to boost Arsenal’s midfield in the 2nd leg

Arsenal’s Champions League journey this season has been thrilling, dramatic, and inspiring thanks to one of its brightest lights, the Ghanaian midfield powerhouse, Thomas Partey.

After delivering a midfield masterclass in Arsenal’s 2-1 away win over Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on April 16, Partey has now offered fans a special gift, the jersey he wore that historic night.

Thomas Partey of Arsenal is challenged by Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid in the Real Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA CL quarter-finals on April 16, 2025. Image credit: Joe Prior/Visionhaus

But this is no ordinary giveaway. The signed shirt has been made the ultimate prize in a fan contest that has captured the imagination of Partey supporters around the world.

Shirt that tells a story

The jersey in question is more than just a piece of fabric. It tells the story of a night when Arsenal silenced the Santiago Bernabéu with a dominant performance from Thomas Partey.

Signed by the man himself with a sleek, personal touch, the shirt has become a symbol of belief, resilience, and the Gunners' new European ambition.

Partey, who had been in and out of the team earlier in the season due to injuries, returned in the knockout stages with a vengeance.

His influence in the second leg against Madrid was immense, breaking up attacks, initiating transitions, and keeping the likes of Jude Bellingham uncharacteristically quiet.

With Arsenal leading 3-0 from the first leg, the job in Madrid was to manage the game.

Yet Partey did much more than that. He dictated the tempo and helped the Gunners secure a 2-1 victory on the night, making it a resounding 5-1 aggregate win.

The contenders for Partey's signed Arsenal shirt

To honour that magical night, Partey has put the jersey up for a fan contest spearheaded by prominent Ghanaian journalist Nana Aba Anamoah.

Known for her sharp broadcasting skills and vibrant social media presence, Nana Aba has launched the contest via her platform, giving fans a chance to own a piece of footballing history.

The contest has attracted several devoted Partey fans, but three frontrunners have emerged namely @vanessaefia, ParteyHive, and one Mr Pappy.

The winner of the contest will be presented with the signed jersey — a gesture that not only rewards loyalty but also strengthens the bond between the Black Stars player and his growing fanbase.

Nana Aba’s role

Nana Aba Anamoah’s involvement in the giveaway adds a unique flavour. As one of Ghana’s most influential media personalities, her support for Ghanaian athletes has always been unwavering.

By collaborating with Partey on this initiative, she is amplifying the excitement surrounding Ghana’s top footballer and reinforcing national pride.

In a post shared on her Instagram account, Nana Aba wrote:

''The jersey has been signed beautifully by the midfield general, @Thomaspartey22. Contenders are @vanessaefia ParteyHive and Mr pappy. Which of these 3 Partey fans deserves the jersey he wore against Real Madrid at the Bernabèu? Winner Announcement at 4pm.''

Her ability to generate buzz and engagement has ensured that the contest has reached a wide audience in the country and beyond.

Champions League dream still alive

While Partey was the architect of Arsenal’s quarter-final triumph, he missed the semifinal first leg against Paris Saint-Germain due to suspension.

In his absence, Arsenal fell to a 1-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, April 29. It was a cagey affair, with the Gunners missing the steel and vision Partey usually provides in midfield.

Now, as Arsenal prepare for the second leg in Paris, the anticipation of Partey’s return grows.

With the aggregate score still narrow, Mikel Arteta will be banking on the Ghanaian’s experience and energy to tilt the tie in their favour and book a place in the final.

From Madrid to memories

Football is not just about trophies and goals; it’s about the connections built between players and fans.

Thomas Partey’s gesture, offering his jersey from one of the most significant games of his Arsenal career, reflects a deep appreciation for the people who support him day in and day out.

Black Stars' Thomas Partey of Arsenal is challenged by Jude Bellingham in the Real Madrid 1 Arsenal 2 UEFA CL match on April 16, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC

Whether the jersey ends up with @vanessaefia, ParteyHive, or Mr Pappy, the message that Partey appreciate his fans is sent.

For ex-Atletico Madrid player, who continues to embody humility, leadership, and excellence, this contest is just another way of giving back.

Thomas Partey's Arsenal future

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Mikel Arteta's on the future of the Ghana national football team player with the Premier League side.

The Spanish manager, however, just like in his first update, offered vague response when quizzed about the latest regarding the contract situation of the Ghanaian midfielder.

Partey's current deal with Arsenal comes to and end when the 2024/25 season finishes, and the Gunners are yet to announce any official decision on his circumstance.

