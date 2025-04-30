Lamine Yamal channeled his inner Lionel Messi with a stunning goal in Barcelona's Champions League tie with Inter Milan

His goal against the Nerazzurri coincided with his 100th appearance for the Catalan giants

The Spanish youngster, who recently won a top individual award, has been tipped to win the Ballon d'Or Award sooner rather than later

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

On a landmark night at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Lamine Yamal marked his 100th appearance for FC Barcelona in unforgettable fashion.

The 17-year-old winger delivered a moment of brilliance that echoed the legacy of Lionel Messi.

Lamine Yamal celebrates his goal against Inter Milan on his 100th appearance for Barcelona. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Lamine Yamal evokes Messi magic with stunning goal

The young Spaniard added another remarkable chapter to his rapidly growing career during Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League clash against Inter Milan.

Having exploded onto the scene in 2023 as a teenage sensation, Yamal reminded the world why he’s considered one of football's brightest prospects.

Midway through a tense encounter, with Barcelona trailing 2-0 after early goals from Marcus Thuram and Denzel Dumfries, Yamal seized the spotlight.

Lamine Yamal's goal

Dispossessing a marker with assertive pressure in midfield, he immediately launched into a daring solo run.

Displaying both control and composure, he ghosted past defenders with fluid body feints, breezing into the final third.

As Inter’s backline scrambled in retreat, the youngster glided into the penalty area.

With Yann Sommer rooted to his line and the defensive structure in disarray, Yamal opened up his body and curled a left-footed effort into the far corner.

It was a finish dripping with finesse and confidence. Yamal's goal was eerily reminiscent of goals crafted by Messi in his prime.

Lamine Yamal sparks Barcelona revival

The strike sparked an immediate response from the Catalan side, who surged forward with renewed energy and tactical clarity.

With numerical overloads on the flanks and precise vertical transitions through midfield, Barça dominated possession and eventually restored parity through Ferran Torres, who finished off a sweeping move to make it 2-2.

Fans react to Yamal's stunning goal

Yamal’s moment of magic didn’t just change the complexion of the match, it also set social media ablaze.

The footballing world, already familiar with his promise, couldn’t help but marvel at the magnitude of his talent on such a grand stage:

@MariusZdr96 exclaimed:

"This is beyond belief."

@pixel2ai echoed a widely shared sentiment:

"That’s a Messi goal."

@ajah_elube added:

"That's some amazing drive. This lad is Messi incarnate. Insane fr."

@Ghost_BMN waxed poetic:

"Yamal is an imagination. I can't believe this boy is real."

And @LamountDee couldn’t resist a dig at Real Madrid:

"He's better than Madrid's front 3 combined."

The teenager, who recently earned the Laureus World Sports Award for Breakthrough of the Year, continues to mesmerise not just with his numbers but with the elegance and intelligence of his play.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh