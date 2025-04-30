Manchester City forward Erling Haaland was blown away by Lamine Yamal's magic display for Barcelona against Inter Milan.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Barcelona and Inter Milan served up a Champions League thriller on Wednesday night, with the two teams playing out a 3-3 draw in the first leg of their semi-final at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

The fastest-ever semi-final goal in the Champions League was scored by Marcus Thuram just 30 seconds into the contest, and Inter then doubled their lead in the 21st minute through Denzel Dumfries.

The response from Barcelona was impressive, though, with Lamine Yamal becoming the youngest-ever goalscorer in a Champions League semi-final with a wonderful solo effort, before Ferran Torres converted from close range to make it a 2-2 game at the interval.

Inter were back ahead in the 64th minute through Dumfries, as he scored for the second time on the night, but Barcelona hit their third in the 65th minute when Raphinha's wonderful strike rattled the crossbar before the ball struck Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer and ended up in the back of the net, and that proved to be the final piece of major action in Catalonia.

Yamal steals the show against Inter Milan

Yamal put on a sensational showing on Wednesday in the first leg of Barcelona’s Champions League semi-final tie with Inter.

The Nerazzurri had shocked the hosts by racing into an early 2-0 lead which simply seemed to inspire the teenager.

Yamal halved the deficit with a simply brilliant individual goal and then hit the woodwork with another excellent attempt.

The teenager was tormenting Inter at every opportunity and Halaand watching at home, couldn’t believe his eyes.

“This guy is incredible,” he posted on social media along with a clip of Yamal in action.

Yamal’s heroics came on a night he celebrated making his 100th appearance in all competitions for Barcelona. An incredible milestone given he is still only 17 years of age.

The teenager had appeared to be in doubt just before the game, too. He appeared to suffer an injury in the warm-up, prompting concerns he would miss out, but took to the final and put on a show.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh