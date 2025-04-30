Raphinha has broken Lionel Messi’s record, making Champions League history with Barcelona

The Brazilian winger notched his 20th goal involvement of the Champions League season, surpassing Messi’s previous record

Now, only Cristiano Ronaldo stands ahead of him for the most goal contributions in a single campaign

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Barcelona star Raphinha has officially broken a Champions League record previously held by Lionel Messi, thanks to his outstanding performance against Inter Milan.

The Brazilian winger has been in sensational form this season, emerging as a leading contender for the Ballon d'Or. Before Wednesday’s match, he had already amassed 30 goals and 21 assists across 51 appearances.

Raphinha has broken Lionel Messi’s record, making Champions League history with Barcelona. Photo: Jose Breton/Jonathan Moscrop.

Source: Getty Images

Raphinha overtakes Lionel Messi in Champions League milestone

His Champions League contributions alone were remarkable, 12 goals and 7 assists, matching Messi’s record of 19 goal involvements in a single campaign.

However, during the first half at the Nou Camp, Raphinha moved past the Argentine legend by assisting Ferran Torres' goal, which brought the score level at 2-2 after a blistering start from Inter, per talkSPORT.

Raphinha also edged closer to another milestone, moving just one assist shy of Luis Figo’s long-standing record of nine assists in a single Champions League campaign, set during the 1999/2000 season, also in a Barcelona shirt.

Raphinha closes in on Cristiano Ronaldo record

With that assist, Raphinha now stands alone, with only Cristiano Ronaldo having ever recorded more goal contributions in a single Champions League season, per Opta.

Ronaldo set the bar with 21 goal involvements during the 2013-14 campaign, a season that marked the beginning of Real Madrid's era of European dominance.

Raphinha came close to equaling Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 21 goal contributions in a single Champions League campaign.

In the 65th minute, his thunderous long-range strike seemed destined for glory but ultimately deflected off Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer and was recorded as an own goal, leaving the Brazilian stuck at 20.

How Raphinha has fared this season

Since joining Barcelona from Leeds in 2022, Raphinha has made a remarkable impact, racking up 137 appearances and now reaching the 50-goal milestone.

This season has been his most prolific yet, solidifying his status as one of Europe’s standout performers.

Under new manager Hansi Flick, Barcelona are enjoying a resurgence and remains on course for a historic treble, having already secured the Copa del Rey last weekend.

Central to their success has been the electric front three of Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, and Robert Lewandowski, who have terrorized defenses across all competitions.

Raphinha's assist for Torres has put him on the brink of two records. Photo: Jonathan Moscrop.

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona, Inter Milan share honours

Inter Milan burst out of the gates, taking a 2-0 lead within 21 minutes, highlighted by Marcus Thuram’s exquisite flicked finish just 30 seconds in.

Barcelona responded with style. Yamal scored a goal-of-the-season contender before Ferran Torres equalised in the 38th minute, capping off a breathless first half.

Inter struck again on 61 minutes through Denzel Dumfries' header, but Raphinha’s powerful shot soon after ricocheted in off Sommer to level the match once more at 3-3 in a thrilling night at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

UEFA stirs reactions with cryptic Lamine Yamal post

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted how UEFA stirred excitement online with a cryptic post about Lamine Yamal.

The Champions League organisers’ puzzling message on X sparked a wave of fan reactions, with many speculating on the 17-year-old's rising influence in European football.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh